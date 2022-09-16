Apple Watch Series 8 prices in South Africa revealed

The iStore has opened pre-orders and revealed pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE in South Africa.

The Cupertino-based tech company unveiled the new smartwatches during its “Far Out” event on 7 September 2022.

The Watch Series 8 features several enhancements over the previous generation, including a larger, edge-to-edge display, new safety features, and a body temperature sensor.

Apple said the Watch Series 8 features best-in-class health sensors and a new temperature sensor designed to help women monitor ovulation and other vital signs.

It can also provide retrospective estimates of when they ovulate and leverages a dual-sensor system to reduce bias from the outside environment.

Apple has also added a new crash detection safety feature — available with the Watch Series 8 and new Watch SE — that uses two sensors capable of measuring up to 256 Gs to detect rapid decelerations.

If a wearer is in a car crash, the smartwatch will automatically put them in contact with emergency services and notify designated contacts.

Apple also added a new low-power mode that extends its 18-hour battery life to 36 hours while maintaining many core features like crash detection.

Apple introduced an updated Apple Watch SE, featuring colour-matched back cases and a frame made from recycled aluminium.

It has a 30% larger display than the previous generation and is 20% faster thanks to the S8 chip — the same chip featured in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple said the SE delivers the core features of the Apple Watch, including Crash Detection.

The tech giant also unveiled its rugged Apple Watch Ultra during its “Far Out” event. However, pricing and pre-order dates for South Africa have yet to be announced.

The Watch Series 8 is available in seven colours: midnight, starlight, silver, product red, and three brushed stainless steel finishes. The Watch SE 2 is available in midnight, starlight, and silver.

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 are open from today, 16 September 2022, and pricing for the new smartwatches is summarised in the table below.

Apple Watch Series 8 pricing 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case GPS R9,599 Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular R11,999 Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel Case R16,799 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case GPS R10,299 Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminium Case GPS + Cellular R12,699 Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel Case R17,999 Apple Watch SE 2 pricing 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 GPS R5,999 Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular R7,199 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 GPS R6,699 Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular R7,899

