Apple Watch Ultra prices in South Africa revealed

The iStore has opened pre-orders for Apple’s rugged smartwatch — the Watch Ultra — in South Africa, with the watch priced at R18,999.

Apple unveiled the extreme sports-inspired smartwatch during its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

Its design features a 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case surrounding the flat-screened sapphire crystal display to provide further protection.

The Apple Watch Ultra has the brightest display that the tech giant has fitted to a smartwatch.

It can reach 2,000 nits at peak brightness and features a Night Mode that turns the display’s active elements red for improved visibility in the dark.

The rugged smartwatch features a new action button below the digital crown. Users can customise the programmable button for various functions.

It also has an improved speaker for increased volume and packs the largest battery Apple has put in a smartwatch — capable of providing 36 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Apple plans to introduce a new battery optimisation feature in an update later this year, which it says will extend battery life to 60 hours.

Apple said the Watch Ultra has the most accurate GPS of any sports watch on the market.

It features a new dual-frequency GPS solution that leverages the L1 and L5 frequency bands to improve performance.

For scuba diving enthusiasts, the Apple Watch Ultra has double the water resistance of the Apple Watch Series 8 and measures parameters such as depth and water temperature.

The iStore has opened pre-orders for three variations of the Apple Watch Ultra, each of which differs in terms of the type of band fitted to the watch.

Options include the Apple Watch Ultra with an Alpine Loop, Ocean Band, and Trail Loop. They are all priced at R18,999.

iStore will begin shipping the Apple Watch Ultra from 30 September 2022.

