Cheaper Chromecast with Google TV launched

Google has unveiled a more affordable version of its Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick that offers high-definition (HD) instead of 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) streaming.

The new model has a recommended retail price of $29.99 (R531.27, excl. VAT) in the US, making it $20 less than the Chromecast with Google TV 4K released in 2020.

It is also cheaper than the original Chromecast that launched at $35 in 2013.

Aside from lacking 4K resolution, the HD unit offers much of the same features as its more premium counterpart, making it a reasonable option for those without a 4K TV set.

Its design appears to be identical, with the same roundish shape, HDMI cable, and power connector.

As its name suggests, it comes with the Google TV operating system built-in, so users don’t have to mirror a smartphone, tablet, or another smart device to watch content.

The operating system offers over 10,000 apps, including popular streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Prime Video.

In addition, Google includes a remote with an integrated microphone and a dedicated Google Assistant button for voice commands.

South African availability

Google said the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is available in 19 countries, with more regions “coming soon”.

As it stands, Google does not officially sell any of its gadgets or smartphones in South Africa, but grey imports are often available from retailers like GeeWiz and Connected Devices.

GeeWiz currently sells the Chromecast with Google TV 4K for R1,295, while Connected Devices offers it for R1,179. It carries a retail price of $49.99 (R886) in the US.

