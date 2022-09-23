Google working on free rivals to paid-for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision media formats

Google is working on media formats that offer HDR video and 3D audio support to rival the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats which it plans to provide for free.

According to a report from Protocol, Google has dubbed the development “Project Caviar” and shared plans for the new formats during a closed-door event with hardware manufacturers earlier in 2022.

The publication was provided with a leaked video showing Google product manager Roshan Baliga explaining the goal was to create a “healthier, broader ecosystem” for premium content experiences.

Although he did not name Dolby specifically, Baliga seemed to imply the Internet giant wanted to create alternatives to Dolby’s products.

“We realised that there are premium media experiences where there aren’t any great royalty-free solutions,” Baliga stated. “For lower-cost living room devices, the cost may be prohibitive.”

The first platform on the list for Google will be its own YouTube platform, which does not offer support for either Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos.

Google will not be the first to try and come up with an alternative.

Samsung helped co-develop HDR10+ to rival Dolby Vision. It does not support Dolby Vision on any of its TVs.

Dolby Vision is a high dynamic range (HDR) technology that provides high contrast and vivid colours, resulting in more vibrant pictures with greater detail in very dark and bright scenes.

Dolby Atmos is a piece of software that lets a speaker in a TV or sound bar mimic the behaviour of a surround sound system.

The licencing fees for these technologies are Dolby’s major sources of revenue.

According to Dolby Laboratories Cloud Media Solutions senior vice president, the company charges TV manufacturers $2 to $3 to licence a set with Dolby Vision.

The company has been more secretive about its Dolby Atmos fees charged to manufacturers, but they cost $15 for individual users who wish to experience it on their Xbox.

Dolby also collects a licencing fee for its older audio codes, which cost $2 for a streaming box priced at $50.

