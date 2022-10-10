The price of going all-Apple in South Africa

The difference in price between kitting yourself out with all the top Apple products and choosing high-end alternatives is around R9,500, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

We compared the cost of buying high-end Apple products, including the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Max, to near-equivalents in terms of specifications.

For the equivalent laptop, we chose the Asus Rog Strix Scar 17, which packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics processor with 16GB of VRAM.

Regarding a smartphone alternative, a logical choice was Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and we chose the Garmin Fenix 7 as a comparable smartwatch.

Lastly, we chose the Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth headphones as an alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max.

A price comparison for the four categories of items is summarised in the table below.

Item Apple product Price Alternative Price Laptop MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max) R73,999.00 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 (12th-gen i9, RTX 3080 Ti) R70,999.00 Smartphone iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB) R30,999.00 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) R26,999.00 Smartwatch Apple Watch Ultra R18,999.00 Garmin Epix Gen 2 R19,999.90 Headphones AirPods Max R11,999.00 Bose 700 NC Bluetooth Headphones R8,499.00 Total: R135,996.00 R126,496.90

The total price of all Apple products worked out to R135,996, while those who choose to buy near-specced non-Apple devices can expect to pay R126,496.90 — R9,499.10 less.

However, the price difference changes to R500.90 in Apple’s favour if you swap the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the 256GB Z Fold 4, which costs R36,999.

One factor that spec sheets can’t quantify is the seamlessness Apple products offer.

For example, pairing a new pair of AirPods is often as easy as holding them near the MacBook or iPhone. All devices signed in with the same Apple account receive this pairing information, allowing you to use the AirPods seamlessly on any supported device — including Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Apple’s continuity and Universal Control features let users copy text from one device and paste it on another, and answer calls to their iPhone on their MacBook.

Battle of the laptops

Although it is difficult to find a near-specced CPU and GPU for Apple’s in-house M1 Max chip, it isn’t impossible when comparing CPU benchmarks.

Benchmarking conducted by NanoReview revealed that while the M1 Max outperformed Intel’s Core i9-12950HX in terms of power efficiency, it lagged slightly in single and multi-core performance tests.

Comparing GPU benchmarks is far more challenging as the M1 Max chip handles the regular and graphics processing functions with memory shared between the central and graphics processing units. On the other hand, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 features a dedicated GPU.

The MacBook Pro has a superior display in terms of resolution and pixel density. However, it only supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17’s display has a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.

The M1 Max MacBook Pro and the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 both cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Both laptops pack a 1TB solid-state drive (SSD) and 32GB of RAM.

For those looking for a powerful laptop without RBG lighting and flashy emblems, there are several high-end creator’s laptops produced by ASUS and MSI.

However, you might be in for a long wait or have to import one yourself, as the companies don’t list their top-specced creator laptops in South Africa yet.

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch model we compared costs R73,999 from Apple Premium Resellers, while the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 is going for R70,999. Their specifications are summarised in the table below.

Specification MacBook Pro M1 Max 16-inch ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Processor Apple M1 Max Intel Core i9-12950HX Memory 32GB 32GB Graphics Apple M1 Max RTX 3080 Ti 6GB Storage 1TB SSD 1TB SSD Display 3,456 x 2,234 liquid retina XDR 120Hz display, 2,560 x 1,440 IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate Ports 3 x USB- C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x MagSafe 3, 1 x SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack 1 x USB-C, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 3.5mm headphone jack

Smartphone showdown

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro Max on 7 September, while Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was unveiled on 9 February 2022.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features Apple’s latest in-house chip — the A16 Bionic — while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Notably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is only available with 256GB of storage in South Africa, so we compared it with the 256GB configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Samsung trumps Apple’s new smartphone in terms of RAM, with specs from reputable but unofficial sources showing that the Pro Max packs 6GB of memory compared with the S22 Ultra’s 8GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a triple rear-camera configuration, combining a 48-megapixel primary lens with two 12-megapixel sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has a quad-camera setup combining a 108-megapixel primary lens with two 10-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel lens.

The smartphones are reasonably similar in terms of displays, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra featuring a slightly higher resolution than the iPhone.

A comparison of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is provided in the table below.