Startup announces successful ion-propulsion drone test flight

Florida-based startup Undefined Technologies claims it has completed its first outdoor test flight of a prototype ion-propulsion cargo drone, New Atlas reports.

Instead of the typical propellers used to generate a drone’s lift and thrust, the company’s “Silent Ventus” model uses two stacked electrode grids that create high-voltage electric fields.

These fields ionise oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the air to free electrons, charge them positively, and propel them downwards. That creates an ionic wind enabling the drone to lift off and manoeuvre.

The company has posted a short video showing parts of the first outdoor flight test on YouTube.

Nasa has primarily used ion-propulsion to provide highly-efficient thrust for spacecraft and satellites.

One of the prime selling points of the ion-propulsion drone compared to conventional propeller-only models is that it produces lower noise.

Undefined Technologies claims to have reduced the noise level created by the drone from around 90 decibels (dB) with its first 25-second indoor test flight in 2020 to below 75dB with its four-and-a-half minute outdoor test flight.

It aims to reduce this to lower than 70dB by the end of 2023 and have the drone ready for commercial rollout in 2024.

But New Atlas was sceptical about whether the advantage of noise reduction was sufficient to outweigh the trade-offs in payload, manoeuvrability, and battery life.

It pointed out that US drone delivery company Wing has already received complaints about the noises of its drones, which were 69dB at a 15-metre distance in 2019.