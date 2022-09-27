Apple Watch Ultra teardown — rugged but tough to repair

A teardown of the Apple Watch Ultra by iFixit has revealed that while the new smartwatch lives up to its rugged reputation, repairing it will be challenging.

Things look promising to begin with, as the Apple Watch Ultra features accessible screws on its underside — something not seen on other versions of its smartwatches.

However, once the screws were removed, iFixit pried open the back of the watch, immediately destroying the Apple Watch Ultra’s waterproofing gasket.

iFixit says the gasket behaves more like glue and will require a very well-installed replacement to maintain its depth rating.

The battery isn’t accessible from the underside of the device, meaning battery replacements will require getting in through the display side of the smartwatch, which is difficult to achieve without breaking the screen.

iFixit noted that one of Apple’s standout features for the watch — the titanium case’s raised lip — does little to protect the screen.

“It’s worth noting here that the raised lip might be a bit of an oversold feature because it does nothing for the real Achilles Heal of this device — any kind of impact that does not originate directly from the side,” iFixit said.

“There’s about 178 degrees of danger for the screen here. It’s totally exposed. If you’re out climbing and the watch face catches a jagged rock, you’re going to be looking at a screen replacement.”

iFixit itself broke the screen while trying to remove it, even while using dedicated tools. They reported that the prying angle makes it easy to separate the layers of the OLED display.

Once the screen is removed, the battery is accessible by removing a few screws. iFixit said that the Apple Watch Ultra’s battery is significantly larger than the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Ultra variation of the watch packs a 2.1Wh battery, while the standard Series 8 has a 1.19Wh capacity.

Despite the challenges, iFixit remains optimistic that the Watch Ultra represents a step in the right direction towards more repairable Apple wearables.