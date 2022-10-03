Google Pixel Watch leak shows strap styles and watch faces

Google Pixel Watch leaks have revealed more details about the smartwatch, including the kinds of bands and watch faces to expect, and some technical information.

The watch is expected to feature the Google Home app, water resistance of up to five atmospheres, a Corning Gorilla Glass display, and a six-month trial to FitBit Premium.

German tech site SmartDroid spotted a listing for the smartwatch on Amazon’s German marketplace and was even able to place a preorder.

However, the listing — which shows a preorder price of €356.79 (R6,304) — has since been removed.

The listing showed several different band styles, including silicone straps in black, dark grey, silver, and eggshell, and braided options in black, green, and orange.

It also appears that Google will offer two styles of leather straps, with its sleek leather bands coming in orange, black, and silver and more rugged variations in black and green.

The listing also showed a few watch faces that Pixel Watch buyers could expect, including one with a minimalist hour and minute hand indicating the user’s heart rate and some more decorative options.

Google fans should soon find out if the leaks are accurate, with the Pixel launch event scheduled for Thursday, 6 October 2022.