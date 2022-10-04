Google to unveil Pixel 7 smartphones and Pixel Watch on 6 October

The “Made by Google” hardware launch event is scheduled for 6 October 2022 and will see the tech giant unveil its latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google will also reveal its first official smartwatch, which the company said will showcase a “reimagined WearOS experience”.

The design of Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is pretty much unchanged from its previous generation of smartphones, with a frameless aluminium design and a similar camera bump.

However, while the camera bump looks somewhat similar, the lens configuration appears to have changed.

Google’s new smartphones will pack the tech giant’s new Tensor G2 chipset and run Android 13.

The company said its new chip would improve performance for media, speech recognition and other tasks.

However, according to a report from Android Authority, the performance improvements might be underwhelming, with slight enhancements to graphics, power efficiency and clock speeds.

One of the most appealing features of Google’s flagship smartphones is their camera capabilities. However, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has indicated that the Pixel 7’s camera is largely unchanged over the previous generation.

Google hasn’t shared much about its Pixel Watch’s hardware components, but the smartwatch has leaked several times, revealing its design, straps, and watch faces.

The watch was first leaked in April 2022, when it was left in a restaurant and sat in its lost and found section for several weeks.

Once someone noticed, it was revealed that the watch could have a diameter of 40mm, is 14mm thick and weighs 36g.

The smartwatch has a circular design with a rounded display. However, its bezels appear to be quite substantial.

A Pixel Watch listing on Amazon’s German marketplace earlier in October showed various straps and watch faces designed for the smartwatch.

The listing has since been removed, but it also provided an idea of what people can expect to pay for the smartwatch, with its pre-order price listed at €356.79 (R6,248).