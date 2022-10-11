Samsung is the TV king of South Africa

Although several TV brands feature among South Africa’s most popular, one name consistently pops up at the top of retailer and distributor sales lists — Samsung.

The company’s dominance in South Africa makes sense considering its cutting-edge display tech, reputation as a premium household appliance maker, and strong brand recognition.

A recent survey of 1,869 MyBroadband readers found that Samsung was the most prevalent TV brand in South Africans’ homes, followed by Hisense and LG.

Other popular brands included Sony, Sinotech, JVC, Skyworth, and Telefunken, while a handful also said they owned Toshiba and TCL sets.

The bar chart below summarises the findings of the survey, in which Samsung TV sets were owned by 38% of surveyed readers.

Samsung is not only the world’s largest TV brand by sales but also among the biggest display makers overall.

Some devout iPhone users might be shocked to learn their phone’s screen is most likely made by Samsung.

According to a recent report from display analyst Ross Young, 82% of the iPhone 14 models sold globally have a Samsung display.

Its recent introduction of QD-OLED technology has also impressed display experts with its ability to deliver the high brightness of LCD TVs and the colour accuracy of OLED.

Samsung offers a solid range of sets and generally provides a good balance of performance and price.

MyBroadband asked major TV distributors and retailers in South Africa about their best-selling TV models in September 2022 to verify some of our findings.

We were also curious to hear about local panel technology and size trends.

The feedback received largely correlated with the data collected during our survey, as shown by their responses below.

Game

Game said its premium TV panels were performing well, while sales of smart models were also growing.

The retailer’s five top-selling TV brands for September 2022 were Hisense, Samsung, Telefunken, LG and JVC. 58-inch, 65-inch, and 50-inch were the most popular sizes among its customers.

The retailer said its overall TV sales had been “positive” in the year so far, and it expected demand to ramp up ahead of the soccer World Cup.

Expert Stores

Expert operates more than 40 stores in South Africa — counting Klopper, Tafelberg Furnishers, Diamond Corner, New World and several other smaller retailers among their fold.

The top five biggest sellers for September 2022 from Expert Stores were:

Samsung LG Skyworth JVC Toshiba

Notably, Expert Stores does not sell any Hisense TVs.

Although it could not give exact unit numbers, it did reveal Samsung represented over 80% of its distribution sales and more than 65% of retailer sales.

The most popular screen sizes among its customers were 55, 65, and 75 inches, showing customers were shifting towards larger displays.

In addition, it had observed an increasing number of customers choosing QLED TVs over standard LED-backlit LCDs.

Makro

Makro told MyBroadband its top-selling TV brands for the year included Sinotec, Hisense, Samsung, LG, and Skyworth, in no particular order.

It has seen more customers going for larger panel sizes, with 55- and 65-inch TV sets being very popular.

Makro recently also relaunched its Maxdorf brand to offer customers entry-level options at 32, 39 and 50-inches.

Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp and Everyshop

JD Group would not provide specific details about sales of its TVs during September 2022 or the year in general.

Instead, it directed MyBroadband to its weekly catalogues of Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp for an idea of its best-selling models, as well as the “Promos” page of Everyshop.

Incredible Connection’s latest weekly catalogue featured the following TVs:

3 x Samsung UHD TVs — 43-inch, 50-inch, 65-nch

2 x Sony UHD TVs — 55-inch and 65-inch

1 x Hisense 65-inch UHD TV

1 x Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV

HiFi Corp did not have a specific deals catalogue, but its extended range includes the following brands:

Hisense

LG

Samsung

Sansui

Sinotec

Skyworth

Sony

The Everyshop Promos page did not list any TVs at the time of our visit on Monday, 10 October 2022.

Takealot

South Africa’s biggest online store — Takealot — says it offers the widest range of TV sets of any retailer in the country.

It lists over 300 models from nearly 30 manufacturers, with sizes ranging from 17 inches to 86 inches.

Takealot told MyBroadband its best-selling brands for September 2022 were as follows:

Samsung Hisense Skyworth Toshiba Sinotec LG

Takealot’s most popular sizes during the month were 75, 65, 55, 50, and 40 inches.

“We’ve seen the commoditisation of bigger-sized TVs and smart TVs,” Takealot said. “Instead of selling 32-inch and 40-inch TVs, everyone wants the larger units.

In addition, Takealot said smart TVs were outselling non-smart TVs significantly.

