Smartwatches, tablets, drones among most popular gadgets in South Africa

The most popular gadgets in South Africa include smartwatches, tablets, TV streaming boxes, gaming accessories, and drones, according to Makro, Takealot and Bidorbuy.

MyBroadband asked several online retailers in South Africa about the most popular gadgets sold on their websites.

Takealot said its most popular gadgets were smartwatches from Apple and Garmin, tablets manufactured by Samsung and Apple, and drones from DJI.

Makro told MyBroadband that its most popular gadgets also include smartwatches, as well as Android media boxes.

Unfortunately, neither retailer provided details on the popularity of specific models.

On the other hand, Bidorbuy said its most popular gadgets include gaming accessories, media streaming devices such as the Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, and Samsung and Huawei smartwatches.

It is interesting that although tablets are a top-seller, GlobalStats StatCounter‘s mobile, desktop, and tablet market share data for South Africa shows the product class losing ground against other form factors.

StatCounter shows South Africa’s tablet market share has decreased steadily from nearly 5% in early 2017 to 1.2% as of September 2022.

Mobile and desktop hold 77.3% and 21.5% of the South African market, respectively.

MyBroadband also asked the JD Group — Everyshop and Incredible Connection’s parent company — for comment, but they had not answered our questions before publication.

Some of the newer gadgets in these categories, from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and DJI, are listed below.

Apple Watch

Apple launched its latest line of smartwatches — the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra — during its “Far Out” event on 7 September 2022.

The Cupertino-based tech company said the Apple Watch Series 8 offers several enhancements over the previous generation, including a larger, edge-to-edge display, new safety features, and a body temperature sensor.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for extreme sports enthusiasts, including hikers, mountain climbers, and scuba divers.

Apple said it has the most accurate GPS of any sports watch on the market.

The Watch Series 8 starts at R9,599 for the 41mm model and R10,299 for the 45mm version. The Watch Ultra costs R18,999.

However, it is important to note that these smartwatches only launched recently, and the information provided by Makro and Takealot likely relates to older generations of the Apple Watch.

Before Apple’s launch event in September, its top-of-the-range smartwatch was the Watch Series 7.

It launched in South Africa in October 2021, with prices starting from R8,999 for the 45mm model and R8,499 for the 41mm variant.

Apple also sells a more affordable smartwatch, the latest generation of which is the Watch SE 2. The 40mm model is priced from R5,999, and prices for the 44mm variant start at R6,699.

Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin sells a range of smartwatches for various purposes in South Africa, from its running-inclined Forerunner at the low end of the price scale to its performance-orientated Epix model.

South Africans can grab a Garmin Forerunner — available in a range of models and specs — from R2,999.

The most expensive model in the range is the Forerunner 955 Solar, which sells for R12,999.

The top-tier Epix offers a range of health-related functions, including stress and hydration tracking, sleep monitoring, acclimation sensors, and multi-content TopoActive maps.

The latest version of the watch — the second generation — has a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

It features a 1.3-inch always-on display and tracks breathing throughout the day.

Garmin’s second-gen Epix smartwatch is priced from R17,999 for the slate steel variation, with the most expensive model priced at R21,999.

Apple iPad

Apple sells a range of tablets at various price points in South Africa, with the cheapest being the standard iPad and the most expensive being the iPad Pro.

The latest version of the iPad — the ninth generation — features a 2,160 x 1,620-pixel IPS display, Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, and a choice of 64GB or 256GB of RAM.

Pricing for the ninth-gen iPad starts at R7,299 for the Wi-Fi-only version and R9,999 for the model with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

Apple launched a new iPad Pro — featuring a mini-LED display and the company’s in-house M1 chip — during its “Spring Loaded” launch event in April 2021.

The Cupertino-based tech company said the iPad Pro 2021 offered 50% better performance than its predecessor thanks to its M1 chip.

“The addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip delivers a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind,” Apple said.

It is available with 128GB, 265GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of internal storage and comes in two different display sizes — 11 inches or 12.9 inches.

Like the standard iPad, it is also available with either Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, or Wi-Fi only.

South African pricing for the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at R17,999, and the 12.9-inch model is available from R24,099.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung released its latest high-end tablet — the Galaxy Tab S8 — in February 2022, offering three different variations: the standard Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The base-model Tab S8 features an 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600-pixel LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a choice of 8GB or 12 GB of RAM.

It is also available with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. However, the variation with 12GB of RAM is limited to the 256GB storage configuration.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752-pixel AMOLED display and a larger 10,090 mAh battery than the standard Tab S8.

Samsung’s most powerful tablet — the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — has the biggest battery of the lot (11,200mAh) and features a 14.6-inch display.

Like the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, it packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers up to 16GB of RAM with the 256GB storage configuration model.

Prices for the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra start at R19,995, R25,999, and R30,999, respectively. However, only the 256GB models are available in South Africa.

DJI Drones

DJI manufactures drones for various budgets and purposes, including videography, aerial surveys, and construction planning, design, and maintenance.

The company is the world’s largest drone manufacturer and sells its products in South Africa, with prices ranging from R9,169 to over R200,000.

Variations include the DJI Mavic Mini 2, Mavic Air 2S, Mavic 3, and Matrice M30T, with the cheapest being the Mavic Mini 2. The most expensive listed on Takealot is the Matrice M30T at R202,799.

The Matrice M30T has TB30 Intelligent Flight batteries, providing a flight time of up to 41 minutes and a top speed of 23 metres per second — or 83 kilometres per hour.

It features a 12-megapixel wide camera and 48-megapixel zoom camera, allowing it to record 4K video at 30fps and take 8K-resolution photographs.

The Matrice M30T also has a thermal imaging camera and laser range finder that can read up to 1,200m.

Notably, the US government recently placed DJI on a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Al Jazeera reported that the US added DJI and 12 other companies to the pentagon’s blacklist on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.

However, DJI spokesman Adam Lisberg told Al Jazeera that DJI stood alone as the only drone maker to discourage military use of its products.

“DJI does not fall under any categories set by the law to be included on the list,” Lisberg said.

“DJI is not a military company in China, the United States or anywhere else. DJI has never designed or manufactured military-grade equipment, and has never marketed or sold its products for military use in any country. Instead, we have always developed products to benefit society and save lives. We stand ready to formally challenge our inclusion on the list.”