Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Xbox and Office apps to VR

Meta Platforms and Microsoft are joining forces to bring Teams, Office, Windows, and Xbox to Meta’s Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The partnership — announced at Meta Connect 2022 — will see the two companies collaborate on how people work and game in the metaverse.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the partnership would give people new ways to connect with one another.

“You can connect, share, collaborate as though you were together in person,” he added.

The Teams experience on Meta’s new Quest Pro and Quest 2 headsets will see Microsoft adapt Meta’s avatar system and add Teams support within Meta’s Horizon Workrooms.

“People will be able to join a Teams meeting directly from Workrooms,” Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Quest will also support Windows 365 — Microsoft’s platform for streaming its operating system to devices.

Nadella said Windows 365 would let Quest users stream the full Windows experience securely while providing access to all personalised apps, contents, and settings on the VR devices.

The move will also see 2D Office apps brought to Quest through Progressive Web Apps technology.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to stream the gaming platform’s content on Meta’s Quest VR headsets.

However, players should note it won’t be the full-blown VR experience for Xbox games.

Instead, players can use their Xbox controller to play games on a big screen projected inside their Quest headset.

The news of the partnership between Meta and Microsoft comes after the latter experimented with Windows Mixed Reality VR headsets, but never manufactured its own device.

Instead, Microsoft invested heavily in HoloLens — its AR headset targeted at businesses.

However, according to a report from The Verge, Microsofts’ team leader behind the HoloLens recently resigned, meaning the headset’s future is uncertain.

Rumours even suggest that Microsoft has discarded its plans for the HoloLens 3.