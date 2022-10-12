Lufthansa sows confusion with flip-flop on Apple AirTag ban

In a recent Tweet, German flag carrier Lufthansa told passengers it had banned activated Apple AirTags from luggage, as they had been deemed “dangerous and need to be turned off”.

However, the airline told the New York Times that its risk assessment had revealed that the low-power Bluetooth devices pose no safety risk.

“We have never issued a ban on devices like that,” the airline said in a statement.

However, it said regulations limit the use of tracking devices like AirTags in checked luggage. It called on authorities to adapt the rules.

In response to Twitter queries relating to rumours of Lufthansa banning the tracking devices on Sunday, 9 October 2022, the airline said it had banned active Apple AirTags in checked luggage.

“Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off,” it said.

Despite this, Lufthansa said tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power — like Apple’s AirTag — don’t pose a safety threat in checked luggage.

Apple said its AirTags comply with international airline travel safety regulations for carry-on and checked luggage.

The tracking devices use Bluetooth Low Energy, the same technology typically used by wireless headphones, which passengers can use on flights.

Apple explained that the Internation Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) doesn’t specify standards for low-powered cargo tracking devices. It focuses on higher-powered devices with large lithium batteries.

The confusion regarding the tracking devices appears to have come from the wording in ICAO’s regulations.

ICAO’s guidance on using AirTags in air travel can be interpreted to mean that devices like AirTags should be banned, even though their batteries contain only small amounts of lithium.

It appears that Lufthansa was the only airline to interpret the ICAO’s “advice” on low-power Bluetooth tracking devices in this way, as it was the only one that officially banned them.

In a statement to the New York Times, ICAO said it is not a regulator and has no oversight over airlines.

Instead, it provides advice regulators and airlines can use to inform policy.

Similarly, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it was Lufthansa’s decision whether to ban AirTags in checked luggage on its flights, stating that its regulations do not explicitly ban or allow such devices.

“It is the responsibility of operators to prohibit the use of devices which could adversely affect the flight safety or the aircraft’s systems,” it told the Times.

Lufthansa assured that it is in close contact with the relevant institutions to find a solution as quickly as possible.

Now read: Samsung is the TV king of South Africa