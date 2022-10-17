New iPads launching soon — What to expect

Apple’s latest generation of the iPad Pro is set to launch in “a matter of days” and will pack the company’s M2 processor, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

The tech company could also unveil a new entry-level iPad with a USB-C port and a design similar to the high-end iPad Pro.

The Cupertino-based tech company will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro — codenamed J617 and J620 — and both will feature Apple’s latest in-house silicon.

The processor upgrade is the most significant change to the iPad Pro and will provide a nearly 20% speed boost over the previous generation.

The new iPads — including the new entry-level model — will look similar to last year’s Pro variation, bringing the same flat-edge design to the latest generation.

According to Gurman, Apple is approaching the unveiling of these new devices in a more subdued manner than usual, forgoing a flashy launch event and instead launching the products on its website.

The tech company is also expected to release iPadOS 16.1 toward the end of October.

According to MacRumors, the smaller 11-inch variation of the iPad Pro could get a mini-LED display, which was only available with the bigger 12.9-inch model in previous generations.

The new iPad Pros could also have some kind of MagSafe charging capabilities and feature reverse charging to allow owners to charge their iPhones and AirPods on the back of the tablets.