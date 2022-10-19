Top-selling laptop brands in South Africa

Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are the top five most popular laptop brands in South Africa, according to several well-known PC retailers and a major wholesaler.

Laptops have been in high demand since the Covid-19 pandemic started and governments encouraged, then mandated, work-from-home.

In South Africa, the prevalence of load-shedding has made laptops even more useful, as many models can run off their batteries for several hours.

MyBroadband recently conducted a poll asking readers which brand of laptop they owned.

Of 2,538 votes, Dell was the most popular brand by some margin. It was used by 608 readers, or nearly a quarter of those polled.

HP placed second with 466 respondents, roughly 18% of the poll participants, while Lenovo was not too far off in third place, with 424 (17%).

The top five included Apple in fourth place and Asus in fifth. Acer landed not too distantly in sixth.

One notable brand not listed separately was Gigabyte, which likely made up a large proportion of votes in the “Other” category.

The chart below shows the most popular laptop brands among MyBroadband readers as of July 2022.

We asked well-known PC retailers and distributors in the country about their most in-demand laptop brands and general trends in laptop sales during the year.

One of the country’s major PC wholesalers — Esquire — told MyBroadband the return in stock consistency and amended pricing has caused increased laptop sales in its channels.

“We are confident this trend will continue during the last three months of 2022,” said purchasing manager Richard Watters.

Dreamware Tech’s Brent Raftopoulus said the store mainly sells MSI, Acer, Lenovo and Asus laptops at the moment.

“Occasionally, we will sell a Gigabyte, but their current offering on the market is very much focused on enthusiasts or professionals,” Raftopoulus said.

“Consumers looking to purchase new units often opt for a balance between the price and specs that they would receive.”

Interestingly, Raftopouls said the store had noticed a “significant” shift toward consumers upgrading their laptops rather than purchasing another brand-new unit.

“Often with older machines, it is best to upgrade from a hard disk drive to a solid-state drive and add additional RAM to the laptop to breathe new life into the older unit,” he said.

“This tends to be very cost-effective and allows users to get the most out of their laptops before having to purchase new laptops due to critical failure.”

Wootware sales head Dimitri Mackor said aside from the stores’ in-house Wootbook brand, the most popular choices among its customers were Dell, Asus, Acer, and Lenovo.

Mackor also said Wootware’s laptop sales kept climbing following 2020 and 2021’s surging demand.

Takealot and Titan-Ice did not provide details on laptop sales trends but did share their top five most popular brands.

The table below summarises the top five laptop brands from the four retailers, and Esquire. Other wholesalers and retailers were asked for comment but did not provide feedback.

Top-selling laptop brands in South Africa Dreamware Tech Esquire Takealot Titan-Ice Wootware MSI

Acer

Lenovo

Asus

Gigabyte Asus

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Acer Apple

Asus

Dell

HP

Lenovo Acer

Asus

Gigabyte

HP

MSI WootBook

Dell

Asus

Acer

Lenovo

Notably, four of the five top brands correlated with our poll’s results.

The only difference was that Acer featured more prominently than Apple.

However, Apple’s lower representation could be ascribed to the fact that only one store that sold the company’s products provided feedback to MyBroadband.

Asus was the only brand featured in the top five list from each store and Esquire.

Acer and Lenovo were in the top five in four cases, while Dell and HP were represented on three occasions each.