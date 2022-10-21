TCL launches new 4K Google TVs in South Africa — starting from R4,999

TCL has launched its new range of 4K TVs in South Africa, including a Mini LED flagship model and several QLED units.

The company said that the top-of-the-range C835 Mini LED TV boasts hundreds of dimming zones to precisely adjust brightness for deep blacks and sharp whites.

In addition, the C835 and new C735 models are the first in South Africa with 144Hz variable refresh rates, typically used in gaming monitors.

Other noteworthy features on the C835 include support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, and Imax Enhanced.

For powerful sound, the C835 also packs an Onkyo 2.1 channel 60W built-in speaker system.

This top-end model will initially be available in 65 inches and comes with a recommended retail price of R25,999.

TCL is also launching two line-ups of QLED 4K TVs — the C635 and C735 — with prices starting from R9,999.

The C635 boasts a 120Hz MEMC-compliant refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and an Onkyo 30W sound system. It is offered in 55 and 65 inches.

As noted above, the new 55-inch C735 also gets the 144Hz variable refresh rate of the Mini LED model, with support for AMD Freesync Premium.

For those not interested in cutting-edge panel technologies, TCL offers more affordable TVs in the P635 and P735 range.

The P635 boasts a 4K 60Hz panel with support for HDR 10 but no Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos.

Pricing starts at a very competitive R4,999 for the 43-inch model and goes up to R9,999 for the 65-inch unit.

The P735 adds Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to the equation and offers a larger 75-inch panel as its biggest option.

For those who want even more size, TCL has been offering the 98-inch C735 locally since May 2022. Initially available at R99,999, it now retails for R79,999.

All of TCL’s latest TVs run Google TV as their operating system, providing access to a wealth of apps and enabling voice control via Google Assitant.

TCL is the world’s second-biggest LCD TV brand and first entered the South African market almost exactly a year ago.

Its TVs are available from several well-known retailers — including Takealot, Matrix Warehouse, Teljoy, and HomeChoice.

The table below summarises the recommended retail prices of the new TCL 4K TV range in South Africa.

TCL 4K TV prices in South Africa Model Features Price 43-inch P635 4K

LCD

60Hz

HDR10

Dolby Audio

HDMI 2.1

Google TV R4,999 50-inch P635 R5,999 55-inch P635 R6,999 65-inch P635 R9,999 55-inch P735 4K

LCD

60Hz

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

HDMI 2.1

Google TV R7,599 65-inch P735 R10,999 75-inch P735 R15,999 55-inch C635 4K

QLED

120Hz MEMC

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

HDMI 2.1

Onkyo 30W sound system

Google TV R9,999 65-inch C635 R12,999 55-inch C735 4K

QLED

144Hz variable refresh rate

AMD Freesync Premium

Dolby Vision IQ

Dolby Atmos

HDMI 2.1

Google TV R12,999 98-inch C735 (existing model) 4K

QLED

120Hz MEMC

Dolby Vision IQ

HDR10+

Dolby Atmos

HDMI 2.1

Onkyo 50W sound system

Google TV R79,999 65-inch C835 4K

Mini LED-backlit

144Hz variable refresh rate

AMD Freesync Premium

Dolby Vision IQ

HDR10+

Dolby Atmos

HDMI 2.1

Onkyo 60W sound system

Google TV R25,999

