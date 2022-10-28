MyBroadband bought four items off Wish.com with low expectations but was pleasantly surprised when they all worked.

We were impressed to get an entire order with working items from Wish, as we received some fake products from the online shopping service in the past.

The first item on our most recent list was a simple USB C micro-SD card reader, which only cost $0.95 and shipped for $2.52 for a total of R60.09.

The card reader performs as expected and seems to be constructed primarily out of metal, which makes for a premium-feeling product.

We achieved speeds up to 20MB/s to a Samsung Class 10 memory card, which is not spectacular, but good enough to get a few files off a card.

The reader also worked very well with a Samsung Galaxy S22+ that we tested, allowing us to check files on the go.

The second item on our list is an adapter to add wireless charging to a USB-C smartphone.

This is simply a wireless charging coil with a USB C plug that can be attached to the rear of a smartphone that doesn’t have it built in.

It costs $1.90 and $3.09 shipping for a total of R86.41 and works rather well.

We tested it on various devices, and it worked consistently but only charged at around 2.5W from a Volkano wireless charging pad.

The same charger could supply a Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a consistent 5W and charged closer to 10W most of the time through the built-in wireless charging.

This product also blocks off your charging port, meaning you must remove it before charging normally.

The product does not feel very strong, but if it is held behind a phone inside a case, it would probably last a long time.

After struggling to pick up any digital TV channels in the past, we also found an antenna claiming to work as far as 99,900 miles — multiple times the circumference of the earth — so we decided to give it a shot.

The antenna with included amplifier was free and shipped for $9.99, which equates to a total of R133.03.

The antenna and amplifier combo performed slightly better than the previous “digital” antenna we tested, but we still only managed to pick up digital signals occasionally.

It was easier to get a clear picture of the analogue channels with the Wish antenna than the others we tested, so it does work, even if the 99,900-mile claim is clearly false.

The final product on our list was a Mini Tesla Coil, which works with a 12V power supply.

We did not have high expectations for $1.90 and $3.26 shipping – R91.08 – but were pleasantly surprised.

The tesla coil makes some visible plasma from a wire at the top when connected to a 12V router power supply.

This easily lights paper on fire for a party trick but does not have enough current to hurt when you touch it.

The package included a little neon lightbulb which lights up when you hold it close to the powered tesla coil.

We tested the same with a fluorescent bulb, and the coil could easily wirelessly light up the whole bulb.

This makes for an excellent desk toy, but the main transistor gets very hot after a while, so we recommend only switching it on for short periods.

All of these items arrived simultaneously in a single combined package, which reduces the risk of single items getting lost in the postal system.

The parcel arrived at a nearby Post Office after precisely two weeks, and we only had to pay the R34.90 handling fee once for the entire parcel.

The logistics agreement between Wish and the South African Post Office also seems to be working well, as the parcel arrived quicker than some local ones we have sent.

Buying from Wish is like the Lucky Packet of online shopping.

You could get lucky and get a serviceable product at an excellent price, or you could get unlucky and get something that doesn’t work at all.

Some of our past purchases revealed incredibly misleading practices by sellers on the platform.

In one instance, we ordered a 2TB flash drive only to discover that the manufacturer had configured the device to falsely report to Windows that it had 1.9TB of available storage, when it was only a 16GB drive.

Another time we tested a 1TB memory card only to find that it also only had 16GB of storage space.

In both cases, the amount we paid for the 16GB of storage space was a bad deal.