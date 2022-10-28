New iPad and iPad Pro prices for South Africa — up to R50,499 for a tablet

iStore has opened pre-orders and announced pricing for Apple’s recently-launched 10th-gen iPad and the M2-powered iPad Pro in South Africa.

The new tablets were unveiled by Apple on 18 October 2022 and will be available locally from 4 November 2022.

The entry-level iPad received its first redesign in five years, with one significant change being a switch from Lightning to a USB-C charging port.

Other significant upgrades include an A14 Bionic chip, an ultra-wide 12MP front camera, and a 12Mp rear camera with support for 4K video.

The iStore has priced the entry-level 64GB 10th-generation iPad with Wi-Fi-only connectivity at R9,999.

For reference, the US price for the same model is $449 (R8,090), excluding tax.

At the other end of this range is the 256GB model with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity, which is priced at R16,999.

That compares to a US price of $749 without tax — roughly R13,494.

Aside from the faster M2 processor, the new iPad Pro boasts improved Apple Pencil support, ProRes video capture, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

iStore pricing for the iPad Pro M2 starts at R18,299 for the 11-inch 128GB model and goes up to R50,499 for the 12.9-inch 2TB model.

The US prices for the same models are $799 (R14,376, excl. tax) and $2,399 (R43,207, excl. tax), respectively.

Apple users can get a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of memory for R7,500 less than the top-spec iPad Pro M2.

For R500 less, they can also buy a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-core M1 Pro processor, 2TB of storage, and 16GB memory.

Although released earlier, the M1 Pro chip is much more powerful than the M2.

The table below summarises iStore’s prices for the 10th-gen iPad and M2-powered iPad Pro.