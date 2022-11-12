Best fitness bands you can use on Discovery Health

Discovery Health customers get access to the company’s Vitality offering, which rewards clients based on physical activity. However, its customers need a supported fitness tracker to maximise the rewards points they can accumulate.

The cheapest fitness tracker supported by Discovery Vitality is the Garmin Vivofit 4 at R1,399, while the most expensive is the Apple Watch Ultra, for which prices start at R19,999 in South Africa.

Discovery Vitality rewards support fitness trackers and smartwatches from prominent manufacturers, including Apple, Garmin, Samsung, Suunto, and Fitbit.

Points are earned for hitting specific thresholds related to steps, heart rate, speed, and sleep tracking.

However, Discovery can only reward sleep-related goals if you have a device that supports sleep tracking, including various Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Garmin wearable models.

Customers must link their wearable or fitness tracker to their Discovery app to accumulate Vitality points. The company provides straightforward instructions for doing so from within the Discovery app.

Vitality Health status and rewards

Discovery divides its Vitality customers into different status tiers — blue, bronze, silver, gold, and diamond — and achieving a higher status unlocks a new variety of rewards.

Vitality Active rewards statuses start at the blue tier, and customers must accumulate at least 50,000 points to reach diamond status.

A breakdown of the points required to reach each tier is provided in the table below.

Vitality Active rewards tiers Membership Points Blue Single Member 0 Member + one adult 0 Additional adults 0 Bronze Single Member 7,500 Member + one adult 15,000 Additional adults 3,750 Silver Single Member 25,000 Member + one adult 50,000 Additional adults 12,000 Gold Single Member 40,000 Member + one adult 80,000 Additional adults 20,000 Diamond Single Member 50,000 Member + one adult 100,000 Additional adults 25,000

Notably, Vitality Active points aren’t only accumulated through being active. Discovery also rewards customers for staying up to date with health checks and assessments and buying “HealthyFood” at Pick n Pay or Woolworths.

According to the company’s “How Vitality works” page, customers can get up to 28,000 points from health checks and assessments, 30,000 points a year for exercising, and 12,000 points annually for HealthyFood purchases.

In addition, Vitality Active members can get up to 40% back on HealthyFood purchases from Pick n Pay or Woolworths and up to 40% back on HealthyCare items bought from Dischem or Clicks.

Discovery customers can use their Vitality rewards points for substantial discounts on gym memberships, supplements, groceries, and tech, including deals on the latest Apple iPhones and wearables.

Customers can get up to 50% off local and international flights, and up to 25% off accommodation and car hire through Discovery Vitality Travel rewards.

Some of the best smartwatches and fitness devices you can use on Discovery Health are listed below. We included the cheapest and most expensive device offered by each manufacturer.

Apple Watch Ultra / SE — R19,999 / R6,299

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro / Watch4 — R11,999 / R4,999

Garmin Epix / Vivofit 4 — R17,999 / R1,399

Fitbit Sense 2 / Fitbit Charge 4 — R7,499 / R2,299

Huawei Watch 3 Pro / Band 4 — R7,999 / R1,499

Suunto 9 Peak Pro / 5 — R8,420 / R4,140

Polar Grit X Pro / Unite — R10,999 / R2,999