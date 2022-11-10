Samsung launching MicroLED TVs in South Africa — with prices up to to R3 million

Samsung has revealed it will launch a MicroLED TV range in South Africa next year with sizes ranging between 76 and 126 inches.

The company’s consumer electronics director for South Africa, Michael van Lier, said prices for Samsung’s MicroLED TVs would range from R1.5 million to R3 million.

“I am proud to say that they will be the most expensive TVs. They range from R1.5 million and R3 million depending on size,” Van Lier said.

“It’s for the super-premium customer that wants a completely accurate experience in, for instance, their home cinema.”

He added that Samsung would launch its MicroLED TV range with a “cinema experience” partner. However, Van Lier said he could not provide further details about the partnership.

Samsung said the TVs use sapphire to help radiate the light behind their displays, with the LEDs being mounted onto the display modules one by one.

It added that its MicroLED TVs have about 24.9 million micro-sized LEDs — triple that of standard UHD LED TV — as each MicroLED unit features LEDs of the three primary colours.

“You have a red LED, green LED, and blue LED for each MicroLED unit,” it said.

It also features micro HDR, which Samsung said offers up to 64 times higher luminance levels than conventional displays with 10-bit processing.

According to Samsung’s presentation, its MicroLED TVs will be available in 76, 89, 101, 144, and 126-inch variations.

However, it specified that it would likely focus more on screen sizes over 100 inches in South Africa.

Regarding features, Samsung describes its MicroLED TV range as “born to be incomparable”, with the models offering “arena sound”, a monolith design, and multi-view capabilities.

It said “arena sound” provides a front-row audio experience comparable to concert hall sound, while its monolith design and “art home” features combine to provide “boundless aesthetics”.

Arena sound includes object tracking and Dolby Atmos and is compatible with Samsung sound bars.

Gamers could find the multi-view feature appealing as Samsung said the display could be split into four separate screens.

With four HDMI inputs, the multi-view feature allows users to connect up to four gaming consoles at any one time, with each interface displayed in its own quadrant of the screen.

The MicroLED TVs include Samsung’s TV Smart Hub, letting users access apps without additional peripheral devices.

Regarding the display’s refresh rate, Samsung said it couldn’t confirm the maximum refresh rate as yet, but its product specialist told MyBroadband that it would be capable of over 100Hz.

He indicated that the maximum refresh rate could be as high as 144Hz, as Samsung already offers TVs with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

Van Lier said Samsung would also launch a full range of QD OLED-technology TVs next year.

“We will be launching a full range of QD OLED technology TVs. This means that we will have absolutely every type of technology in TVs available,” Van Lier said.

He explained that the QD OLED TVs would slot in just below its Neo QLED TV range.

Now read: Cheaper Netflix with ads not available on Apple TV