How much it costs to boil a kettle

MyBroadband tested the power consumption of various appliances and devices to see how much it costs to run them and found a kettle to be the most expensive.

We measured power draw with a Kill-A-Watt meter, which also calculates the cost based on a constant price per unit, for which we used R2.56 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Using this price, it costs R0.39 to boil a kettle from cold, and our fridge uses roughly R1.20 per day.

Not every household in South Africa will be charged the same, as each municipality sets its own tariffs.

Eskom’s incline block tariff system also charges higher per-unit prices as households use more electricity.

The prices calculated during the test should therefore be considered indicative and not absolute.

Boiling water in an electric kettle was the most expensive device we tested.

Our Bosch kettle draws around 2kW constantly while it is switched on and takes about 4 minutes to boil the full 1.7l of water from room temperature.

Each time we boil a whole kettle from cold, we consume 156Wh, which costs 39c, and we can comfortably make four drinks.

The Nespresso machine in our office is more efficient, as it does not boil water all the way and does not heat any water unnecessarily.

It uses 30Wh to make a full cup of coffee which equates to 7c per cup.

This is slightly less than the 9c per cup when making coffee with the kettle, assuming most of the boiled water is used.

Still in the kitchen, we measured the power drawn by a single modern fridge in an hour.

Our fridge averaged 21W over an hour, around 5c worth of electricity, even with the door being opened a few times to take items out and put them back.

Older fridges may be significantly less efficient and add a significant amount to a power bill. One old fridge we tested averaged 162W.

A standing fan consumed an average of 51W over an hour, 13c worth.

Although much more expensive than the fridge, it makes a big difference to the comfort in the office and doesn’t run the whole day.

Items that do not perform significant heating or cooling generally consume much less power than those that do.

Keeping a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 topped up to 100% for an hour while editing documents and browsing the web consumed 13Wh and cost 3c.

A Dell 27-inch monitor consumed the same amount of power in an hour — a worthwhile cost as it increases laptop users’ productivity.

Two fixed wireless Wi-Fi routers each consumed 2Wh during the hour we tested, and it would cost about 1c per hour to keep them both up and running.

Many consumers leave smart TV boxes running when they are not in use, so we also measured the power draw of a powered-up DStv Streama. It only cost around half a cent, or 2 watts over an hour.

This means it costs around R3.60 to keep it running for a whole month, and waiting for it to boot up each time you want to use it may not be worth the trouble.

The table below summarises the results of our electric appliance and electronic device power consumption test.