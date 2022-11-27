Best Cyber Monday tech deals in South Africa

With Black Friday done and dusted, the next major sales event to look forward to is Cyber Monday on 28 November 2022.

Several South African retailers and service providers have announced that they will release specials on tech and other products on the day.

Takealot, Makro, Superbalist, iStore, and Builders have confirmed that they are running Cyber Monday deals this year, while Edgars Mobile has already revealed some of its promotions.

Those who missed out on Black Friday deals last week and over the weekend will once again have the opportunity to grab tech products at reduced prices.

As with Cyber Monday’s tradition, this year’s deals will be exclusively available online.

South Africans must wait until midnight for most of the country’s retailers’ deals to go live. We will update the article when they do.

Some of the best Cyber Monday tech promotions to run in South Africa are listed below.

Takealot (Click here for info)

Takealot’s Cyber Monday Blue Dot sale will go live at 00:01 on Monday, 28 November 2022.

The South African ecommerce giant says it will offer significant savings on products, including headphones, speakers, monitors, consoles, and tablets.

Takealot has noted that South Africans must ensure they possess a valid TV licence to purchase a TV during its Cyber Monday sale.

Game (Click here for info)

Game’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale goes live at midnight on Monday, 28 November 2022.

The Massmart-owned retailer will offer deals on various flagship smartphones, TVs, and other tech products.

Game’s Cyber Monday deals are only available online and will not be offered in-store.

Makro (Click here for info)

Makro doesn’t say exactly when its Cyber Monday deals will go live, but they will only be available on Monday, 28 November.

The Massmart-owned retailer says its Cyber Monday promotion boasts a wide range of tech deals, which, like Game, are only available online.

iStore (Click here for info)

iStore doesn’t provide much detail on its Cyber Monday promotion, with its landing page saying its customers can sign up for its newsletter to be notified when the deals go live.

Builders (Click here for info)

Builders’ Cyber Monday specials will include deals on various smart home appliances, security cameras, smartphones, and other tech products.

Superbalist (Click here for info)

Superbalist’s Cyber Monday deals go live at midnight on Monday, 28 November 2022.

Shoppers can grab men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion items and various beauty products when the online clothing retailer’s sale kicks off.

Hisense U50 Lite — R699.90 (Edgars Mobile)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core — R1,469.90 (Edgars Mobile)

Xiaomi Redmi A1 — R1,479.90 (Edgars Mobile)

Xiaomi Redmi 9A — R1,599.90 (Edgars Mobile)

Samsung Galaxy A23 — R3,499.90 (Edgars Mobile)

