Huawei launching smartwatch with built-in earbuds case

Huawei plans to launch a new smartwatch with a built-in charging case for wireless earbuds.

The Huawei Watch Buds were first teased in a short video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo on 30 November 2022.

The Chinese tech giant was initially set to unveil the smartwatch at a consumer product launch on Friday, 2 December 2022, but this was postponed after the death of China’s former president Jiang Zemin.

The teaser showed some of the watch’s exterior design and what appeared to be the battery levels of earbuds on its display.

Huawei Central reports that it has already had its hands on one of the smartwatches and posted several pictures showing its design.

The publication revealed the smartwatch’s screen could be lifted by pressing a button at the bottom.

This revealed a case with two earbuds that appeared to be magnetically attached to its top panel.

At the bottom were two gaps on either side in which the earbuds fitted when the display panel was closed.

Huawei Central said the size of the smartwatch was identical to the Huawei Watch GT but had bigger bezels.

Other external features include a metal frame and a single round crown on the watch’s right side.

The earbuds’ size is described as “relatively normal”. They also appear to be fairly plain, with Huawei Central stating they featured no added aesthetics.

It is unlikely that the case would support earbuds from other manufacturers.

YouTube channel QSQTechnology has also posted a video showing someone using the Huawei Watch Buds.

Huawei has yet to announce whether the Watch Buds smartwatch will launch in South Africa, and how much it would cost.

Now read: Best wireless headphones for the office