Goodbye Lightning port

The European Union’s (EU) recently-passed legislation stipulating that all devices sold in Europe must feature a USB-C port will come into effect in late 2024.

According to Softpedia News, the new legislation has now been set in stone, having been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Apple will likely be hardest hit by the new regulations, with its existing smartphones, and many accessories and peripherals featuring a Lightning connector. The manufacturer’s future devices will have to feature a USB-C port.

The new regulations aim to create a universal connector, making it easier for people in Europe to charge their devices and avoid having to get different chargers for their devices.

“Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices,” Softpedia News quoted the EU as saying.

The regulations don’t only apply to smartphones. The EU states that the port must feature on other devices, including tablets, digital cameras, handheld videogame consoles, keyboards, and mice.

Manufacturers of these devices must comply with the regulations by the end of 2024, while laptop manufacturers must follow the same rules by early 2025.

Reports suggest the iPhone could switch to USB-C as soon as 2023. However, whether the shift will apply to a specific model or all devices included in the iPhone 15 lineup is unclear.

