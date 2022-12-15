Best Christmas tech deals

Christmas is less than two weeks away, and many South Africans are likely looking for gift ideas for themselves, family, and friends.

Tech gadgets such as headphones, gaming peripherals, TVs, coffee machines, and backup power supplies are just some products on offer from retailers across the country.

We investigated cool tech gadgets for gift ideas and settled on 20 that cover a range of needs and budgets.

Notable deals include the EcoFlow River portable power station for R6,999, the Nespresso Essenza Mini C30 coffee machine for R1,299, and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 active noise cancellation headphones for R7,399.

There are also several gaming deals on offer, including the Razer Deathadder V2 Ergonomic mouse, Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset, and 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor, for R899, R1,199, and R6,499, respectively.

PC Gamers looking for a powerful but portable machine may be interested in the HP Omen 16 with 16GB of RAM, an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of video memory for R22,999.

South Africans needing a backup power solution to combat load-shedding have several options from which to choose, with EcoFlow offering significant discounts on portable power stations of various sizes.

Below is a range of gadgets you could buy for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member.

Monster Boomerang Neckband Bluetooth Speaker — R499 (Evetech)

Razer Deathadder V2 Ergonomic Mouse — R899 (Incredible Connection)

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds — R1,099 (Takealot)

Samsung 870 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch SATA III SSD — R1,189 (Takealot)

Logitech G435 Lightspeed and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset — R1,199 (Evetech)

Nespresso Essenza Mini C30 Coffee Machine — R1,299 (Takealot)

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — R1,499 (Incredible Connection)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BT (40mm) — R2,999 (Takealot)

TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 Pack) — R3,399 (Takealot)

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor — R6,499 (Takealot)

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station — R6,999 (EcoFlow)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — R7,399 (Hi-Fi Corp)

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station — R9,999 (EcoFlow)

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station — R11,999 (EcoFlow)

DJI Mini 3 Pro with Standard Controller — R16,499 (Takealot)

LG OLED TV 55-inch CS Series 4K Smart TV — R19,999 (Incredible Connection)

HP Omen 16 (11th-gen Core i5 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | RTX 3060 6GB) — R22,999 (Evetech)

EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station (1,600Wh) — R26,999 (EcoFlow)

EcoFlow DELTA Max Portable Power Station (2,000Wh) — R35,999 (EcoFlow)

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition 24GB GDDR6X — R45,999 (Takealot)

