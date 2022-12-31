Best and most expensive TVs you can buy in South Africa

As TV technologies advance, customers get access to higher resolutions, refresh rates, and, ultimately, lower prices.

A MyBroadband analysis revealed that Samsung sells the two most expensive TVs in South Africa. While they are still pricey, they are significantly cheaper than its most expensive TV on offer last year.

Interestingly, Samsung’s most expensive television doesn’t offer the highest resolution in its TV product range. However, it is the largest display on offer from the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung’s 98-inch QN90A is its most expensive TV in the country, featuring a 4K maximum resolution. Its smaller 85-inch QN900B offers a resolution of up to 8K.

However, it’s worth noting that while the TVs are expensive at R189,999 and R149,999, the prices aren’t as high as we have seen in the past.

In November 2021, the most expensive TVs available in South Africa included units from Samsung and LG priced at R699,995 and R355,000, respectively.

Below, we have summarised four of the most expensive TVs you can buy in South Africa.

Samsung 98-inch QLED 4K (QN90A)

Samsung’s 98-inch 4K QLED TV is the second largest and most expensive TV featured here. It has a price tag of R189,999.

It offers a full 4K resolution at 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It is powered by Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 4K picture engine and features AI-powered upscaling and HDR support, allowing lower-resolution content to look like it is of higher quality.

Samsung’s QN90A TV lineup includes 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models in addition to the 98-inch unit.

Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 8K (QN900B)

The 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED is the only 8K-capable TV in this comparison, with a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. It has a price tag of R149,999.

It is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K picture engine and features a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it an excellent option for gamers.

Samsung describes the TV as having a nearly invisible bezel and uses the South Korean tech giant’s Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LED technology.

LG 77-inch OLED Evo 4K Gallery Smart TV

LG’s 77-inch OLED Evo Gallery Edition TV offers a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution with LG OLED self-lit pixels. It carries a price tag of R99,999.

The TV runs LG’s WebOS operating system and is powered by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor.

It features pixel-dimming technology to achieve deep blacks and has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Hisense 100-inch Trichroma 4K Laser TV

Hisense’s most expensive TV available in South Africa is the L9(G) 4K laser TV, and boasts the largest display listed here at 100 inches.

The TV features HDR10 support, a peak brightness of 3,000 lumens, and an 84% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

The 100-inch TV uses Hisense’s Laser Engine projection technology and is available for R59,999 from Hisense.

Samsung launching R1.5 to R3 million microLED TVs

In November 2022, Samsung revealed that it intends to launch a line of MicroLED TVs in South Africa, with prices ranging from R1.5 to R3 million, depending on screen size.

“I am proud to say that they will be the most expensive TVs. They range from R1.5 million and R3 million depending on size,” Samsung’s consumer electronics director for South Africa, Michael Van Lier, said.

“It’s for the super-premium customer that wants a completely accurate experience in, for instance, their home cinema.”

Sizes will range from 76 to 126 inches, and the TVs use sapphire to help radiate the light behind their displays, with the LEDs being mounted onto the display modules one by one.

However, Samsung specified that it would likely focus more on screen sizes over 100 inches in South Africa.

Samsung’s MicroLED TVs have about 24.9 million micro-sized LEDs — triple that of standard UHD LED TV — as each MicroLED unit features LEDs of the three primary colours.

“You have a red LED, green LED, and blue LED for each MicroLED unit,” it said.

The TVs also feature micro HDR, which Samsung said offers up to 64 times higher luminance levels than conventional displays with 10-bit processing.

