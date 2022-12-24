Tesla launches Cybertruck-inspired wireless charger that costs over R5,000

Electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla has launched a wireless charging station with a price tag of $300 (R5,100).

The automaker said the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform’s design was inspired by its upcoming EV bakkie — the Cybertruck.

The futuristic-looking Cybertruck’s design language features sharp angles, straight lines, and flat surfaces, while its body panels are made of stainless steel.

Mimicking its angular and metallic elements, the wireless charger boasts a rectangular shape with angled flat surfaces on each of its four sides.

The lower side of the unit features a small Tesla logo in black on the dark grey coating of its aluminium housing.

The charger supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W on three devices simultaneously.

That means you should be able to charge most wireless charging-enabled smartphones and earbuds, but not smartwatches. The latter typically don’t support the Qi wireless charging standard.

The top surface of the charger is covered in “premium” Alcantara to hold your devices in place.

However, devices moving about should be no problem, as the charger includes FreePower technology.

By stacking 30 charging coils in the charger, devices can be charged all over the surface without precise placement or alignment.

Power is provided to the charger via an integrated USB-C cable connected to the upper side of the charger.

Tesla also includes a 65W charging brick with its own logo in the package.

In addition, buyers get a detachable magnetic stand for laying the charger flat or placing it at an angle.

The Tesla Wireless Charging Platform is now available to order in the US from the company’s website and will start shipping in February 2023.