Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2023 — other products will likely suffer

Apple intends to launch its long-awaited augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset ahead of its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The headset is reportedly almost ready. The Cupertino-based tech company provided high-profile software developers with access to the device for a firsthand look at its new software.

The headset’s operating system — known internally as “Borealis” — will be publicly named xrOS. The headset itself will likely be called the Apple Reality Pro.

However, while the long-rumoured headset will likely see its launch in early to mid-2023, it will probably be at the cost of other Apple product launches.

Gurman explained that Apple is banking on the AR headset as its “hot new introduction for this year”.

To achieve this, Apple pulled resources from its various hardware and software engineering teams, hampering other projects in the process — some of which have already suffered delays.

This could mean that the tech giant has fewer impressive products to show off in 2023.

Gurman predicts that Apple won’t have any substantial iPad, Apple Watch, or other accessory updates to show off during the year.

He also said Apple’s high-end Mac Pro, set to feature 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores, had been cancelled in favour of a model with the M2 Ultra chip.

However, regarding the Mac lineup, Gurman expects to see several new products launched in 2023, including new Macbook Pros with Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and a 15-inch MacBook Air.