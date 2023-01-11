Meta announces end of support for first Quest headset

Meta Platforms has announced the end of support for its original Quest VR headset, meaning it will no longer get any future content updates.

The company sent an email to Meta Quest One users explaining the end of support for the headset, and Brad Lynch shared the information on Twitter.

“We won’t be shipping new features to Quest 1,” Meta said in its email.

“We plan to continue maintaining the system software with critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024.”

It confirmed that Quest 1 owners can still use the headset and available apps. However, it specified that they wouldn’t be able to create or join a party.

Quest 1 users will lose access to Meta Horizon Home features on 5 March 2023.

Meta Quest 1 will no longer receive feature updates, have access to friend party joins/creates, or access to Horizon Home features These headsets will still receive important bug/security fixes until 2024 pic.twitter.com/DvQ5X5Y10Q — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) January 9, 2023

Meta — then-Facebook — announced the original Oculus Quest in 2018. Initially set to launch later that year, it eventually went on sale in May 2019.

The company said it boasts the “same best-of-class optics as Oculus Go” and a resolution of 1,600 x 1,440 per eye.

It also features lens spacing to “maximise visual comfort”.

The company began rebranding all Oculus devices to “Meta” in 2022.

The company launched its latest and most expensive VR headset — the Meta Quest Pro — in October 2022.

It launched with a price tag of $1,500 (R25,500) and is aimed at working professionals and VR enthusiasts.

“It’s work-focused,” Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said.

“The ideal customers for this [are] gonna be either people who just want the highest-end VR device — so enthusiasts, prosumer type folks — or people who are trying to get work done.”

Now read: Weird but useful gadgets of CES 2023