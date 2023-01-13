Apple working on cheap AirPods — Report

Apple plans to launch a more affordable version of its AirPods, according to well-known analyst and Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Kuo said the company was targeting a $99 (R1,658, excluding VAT) price tag for the wireless earbuds.

That would be substantially less than the minimum $169 (R2,830, excluding VAT) price at which the third-generation AirPods launched in October 2021.

In South Africa, the iStore initially charged R3,399 for the AirPods 3. At the time of writing, however, they cost R3,799. Opting for a MagSafe-capable case will cost you R200 more.

The older AirPods 2, launched nearly four years ago, currently costs R2,899.

Apple’s AirPods are highly regarded for their comfort and sound quality.

At a price point below R2,000, Apple could better compete with the likes of Samsung, Jabra, JBL, and other popular manufacturers that offer a wide selection of mid-range wireless earbuds for around half Apple’s price.

A lower price could also see the company’s popular earbuds appeal to more Android users, many of whom are less inclined to spend as much on earbuds as the average iPhone owner.

Kuo said Apple planned to release the more affordable AirPods in the second half of 2024, or the first half of 2025.

Apple also has new AirPods Max headphones in the pipeline in the same release window.