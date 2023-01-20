New M2 Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini — South African pricing revealed

South Africa’s Apple Premium Resellers have launched pre-orders and revealed pricing for Apple’s latest MacBook Pros and Mac Minis.

Pre-orders are available from Friday, 20 January 2023, and shipping will commence on 27 January.

Pricing for the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at R42,999 for the M2 Pro model with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM.

The M2 Pro chip has two variations — one with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU configuration and the other with a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU.

The higher-specced M2 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro packs a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM. It costs R65,599.

Apple’s M2 Max chip for the 14-inch MacBook Pro comprises a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU.

The larger 16-inch MacBook Pros start at R52,999. The base model packs Apple’s 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU M2 Pro chip, 51GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM.

Apple has beefed up the M2 Max chip for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores.

The top-end 16-inch model has a 1TB SSD, 32GB of RAM and costs R73,999.

iStore also opened pre-orders for the Mac Mini. The small desktop computer is available with either the standard M2 chip or the M2 Pro.

The base model packs an Apple M2 chip with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. It is priced at R12,699.

The M2 Pro variation has 10 CPU cores, 16 GPU cores, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM for R27,499.

Apple revealed its latest lineup of MacBook Pros — packing its newest in-house chips — on Tuesday, 17 January 2023.

The Cupertino-based tech company said the high-end M2 Max variations would be configurable with up to 96GB of RAM.

However, the option for RAM allocations higher than 32GB does not yet appear to be available through iStore South Africa.

Apple also said battery life had been slightly improved with the new MacBook Pros, going to 18 hours from 17 hours on the 14-inch model and up to 22 hours from 21 hours on the 16-inch variation.

Pricing for the new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Minis is summarised in the table below.

Configuration Price 14-inch MacBook Pro Apple M2 chip (10-core CPU; 16-core GPU); 512GB SSD; 16GB RAM R42,999 Apple M2 chip (12-core CPU; 19-core GPU); 1TB SSD; 16GB RAM R52,999 Apple M2 chip (12-core CPU; 30-core GPU); 1TB SSD; 32GB RAM R65,599 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple M2 chip (12-core CPU; 19-core GPU); 512GB SSD; 16GB RAM R52,999 Apple M2 chip (12-core CPU; 19-core GPU); 1TB SSD; 16GB RAM R57,099 Apple M2 chip (12-core CPU; 38-core GPU); 1TB SSD; 32GB RAM R73,999 Mac Mini M2 Apple M2 chip (8-core CPU; 10-core GPU); 256GB SSD; 8GB RAM R12,699 Apple M2 chip (8-core CPU; 10-core GPU); 512GB SSD; 8GB RAM R16,899 Apple M2 chip (10-core CPU; 16-core GPU); 512GB SSD; 16GB RAM R27,499

