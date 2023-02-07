Samsung opens pre-orders for its first OLED gaming monitor

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 monitor — its first OLED gaming monitor — is available for pre-order in the US for $1,499.99 (R26,400).

The company first unveiled the quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) monitor at IFA Berlin in 2022.

It features a slight 1,800R curved display, with 100% colour volume and DCI-99.3% colour gamut.

The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 has an ultrawide QHD resolution of 3,440 × 1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 175Hz. It features a response time of 0.1 milliseconds.

“The monitor is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay,” Samsung said.

It comes equipped with a micro HDMI 2.1, a mini display port 1.4, and USB-C ports.

In addition to the impressive specs, the Odyssey G8 also provides access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub — a portal through which users can access cloud gaming services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass.

Accessed directly through the monitor, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets users play games without a console or PC attached. It can also be used to watch streaming services like Netflix and YouTube TV.

“In addition, users can enjoy free live content without the need for downloads or sign-ups, made possible by Samsung TV Plus,” Samsung said.

Samsung hasn’t made the Odyssey G8 available for pre-order on its South African website, and it is unclear when the monitor will be made available locally.