Razer starts selling RTX 40-powered Blade 16 and 18 laptops

Razer’s latest line of Blade gaming laptops — the Blade 16 and Blade 18 — go on sale today, Wednesday, 8 February 2023, with prices starting from $2,700 (R47,350, excl. VAT).

However, Engadget reported that prospective buyers would have to fork out at least $3,600 (R63,000) and $3,800 (R66,600) for the top-tier 16-inch and 18-inch models.

The high-end models in the range feature RTX 4080 or 4090 GPUs, while the lower-end variants packing RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs will only be available from 22 February.

13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX processors power both size variants, and their mobile GPUs are configured to run at full power — a peak of 175W for the RTX 4080 and 4090.

The power draw may concern some buyers, as they should expect that they likely won’t be able to do much gaming on battery.

The RTX 4090-powered Blade 16’s dual-mode mini-LED display can switch between a 4K 120Hz picture aimed at media and an FHD+ 240Hz image for gaming purposes.

While the Blade 18 features a larger display, it doesn’t feature the same switching capabilities as the Blade 16. Its picture is locked to QHD+ at 240Hz.

Razer is also updating its Synapse software to let users overclock their laptop’s CPU. It lets you modify core voltage, the maximum wattage for boost power, and the time for the boost to run.

Specifications for the four Razer Blade machines that are currently available are provided in the table below.