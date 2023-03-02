Huawei shows off Watch Buds and Watch GT Cyber at its MWC “tech oasis”

The Huawei consumer business group showcased several technologies, flagship devices, and ecosystem products at its “tech oasis” display at the 2023 Mobile World Congress, held in Barcelona from 27 February to 3 March.

It also launched two new wearable devices — its Huawei Watch Buds and Huawei Watch GT Cyber.

Huawei consumer business group South Africa’s vice president of operations, Akhram Mohamed, spoke at the product launch, which fell under its “Guide to the Intelligent World” theme.

“Guided by our vision of a fully connected, intelligent world, we have exhibited a series of our innovative high-end products and technologies at MWC 2023,” Mohamed said.

“With each innovation, we ensure to explore new technological capabilities, meet the needs of consumers and support the ongoing development of the industry.”

Huawei says the Watch Buds integrate the features of true wireless earbuds and a smartwatch into a single unit, meaning customers will no longer have to carry these devices separately.

The watch face opens on a hinge, with the earbuds stowed inside the smartwatch’s body in dedicated slots.

“The pop-up cover opens with a gentle nudge, made possible by the precise rotating shaft design, and a first-ever attachable magnetic design fuses earbuds and watch,” says Huawei.

A magnetic array lets users attach and remove the earbuds from the watch cover without exerting force.

Regarding design, the watch features a 3D curved glass screen and a steel body with 710 Clause de Paris ornaments on the button and watch crown.

The earbuds weigh in at a minimal four grams and have Huawei’s adaptive identification technology, which means either bud can be used for the left or right ear without any loss of audio quality.

They also feature active noise cancellation to block external sounds and an Awareness Mode that lets users remain attentive to their surroundings.

Huawei says the entire device has a battery life of up to three days, and the earbuds will last for four hours of music playback or two-and-a-half hours of calling when noise cancellation is disabled.

When noise cancellation is enabled, the earbuds’ battery life drops to three hours of music playback or two hours of calling.

Huawei says the Watch GT Cyber features military-level durability, a broad range of watch faces, and a “quick-to-change” case.

The cases come in various colours, including Golden Black, Midnight Black, and Space Grey.

It features support from five location satellite systems — GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS — which Huawei says enhances its anti-interference capabilities and the strength and stability of outdoor signals.

The watch is rated for five atmospheres of resistance under the ISO 22810:2010 standard, which means it can withstand up to 50-metre static water pressure for ten minutes.

However, Huawei notes that this doesn’t mean it is water-resistant in water that is 50 metres deep.

The tech giant says the watch’s battery will last seven days of “typical use” and four days of heavy usage.

