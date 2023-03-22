Best mirrorless camera brands in South Africa

South Africans have five major brands to choose from if they want a mirrorless camera with powerful photo-taking and video-shooting capabilities.

While smartphone cameras have improved radically in the past few years, they have some significant drawbacks that make them unsuitable for many professional and enthusiast scenarios.

One of the biggest problems is even top-end camera smartphones don’t have physically-adjustable zoom or aperture, simply because they don’t have enough space to support this.

They also cannot carry the array of visual and sound-enhancing accessories you can connect to a dedicated camera body.

Xiaomi recently unveiled a concept smartphone that attempts to marry the idea of a compact camera brain with an interchangeable lens system.

A review by popular tech YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss showed that it handily beat other flagship smartphone cameras due to its larger sensor and the use of a Leica interchangeable lens.

But the reality is that there is already a very compact option for standalone cameras.

Mirrorless cameras are currently viewed as the best type of professional camera and are expected to ultimately supplant digital single-lens reflex cameras (DSLRs).

Three major camera manufacturers still offer new DSLRs — Canon, Nikon, and Pentax — but Fujifilm, Panasonic, and Sony have entirely switched over to mirrorless.

The main distinction between the two types of cameras is that the mirrorless camera lacks a reflex mirror and optical viewfinder.

Without these mechanical components, manufacturers have been able to pack pretty much all the features of DSLRs into a smaller and lighter body.

On the downside, mirrorless cameras have shorter battery life than DSLRs due to their reliance on electronic viewfinder displays.

But improvements in the past few years — particularly in autofocus — have seen mirrorless cameras surpass DSLR capabilities, especially in action shooting.

Mirrorless cameras come in two main types: digital single-lens mirrorless (DSLM) and mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras (MILC).

DSLM is typically aimed at casual photographers who don’t need the flexibility of interchangeable lenses. MILC is primarily for professionals and enthusiasts who might need to take close-up (macro) or far-off (zoom) shots.

Below are five of the best mirrorless camera brands officially available in South Africa. Other brands that also offer mirrorless cameras but aren’t as well represented in South Africa include Leica and Olympus.

Canon

Canon dominates the global digital camera market, accounting for nearly one in every two cameras sold. Its first mirrorless camera — the EOS M — debuted in 2012.

Its mirrorless models are divided into two categories: the portability-focused EOS M series, and the advanced EOS R range — with 12 models making up its current range.

Among its top-end cameras is the EOS R3, which is made specifically for fast-paced sports, news, and wildlife shots and packs an impressive ISO range from 100 to 102,400.

Another flagship full-frame option is the EOS R5 C, which can support up to 8K video and 45MP stills.

Entry-level: Canon EOS M50 Mark II, starting from R11,989 (Foto Discount World)

Fujifilm

Fujifilm is a well-known name in the photographic film industry, with a history stretching back to 1934.

But towards the end of the 20th century, it also developed some of the earliest innovations in electronic digital cameras, including several prototype and concept designs.

It is generally credited for launching the world’s first true digital camera — DS-1P — in 1988.

The company is known for its commitment to traditional designs such as manual exposure controls, impressive lenses, high portability, and incredible colour reproduction.

Fujifilm’s mirrorless line-up consists of the GFX range, which features large format sensors for top-notch professional photography, and the X series, which combines portability and quality and boasts models at widely varying price points.

Entry-level: Fujifilm X-T30 II, starting from R12,790 (Camera Warehouse)

Nikon

Nikon is the third-largest camera manufacturer by sales and staked its claim in the mirrorless market by launching its first mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses in 2011.

Its latest flagship product is the Nikon Z9, which has received praise for its incredible long-exposure shots.

It boasts a 40MP sensor, 20 FPS RAW shooting, and up to 8K video filming at 60p.

Entry-level: Nikon Z30, starting from R14,899 (New World)

Panasonic

Panasonic’s Lumix DMC-G1 was the first commercially available mirrorless camera adhering to the Micro Four Thirds system when it debuted in Japan in October 2008.

While cameras without reflex mirrors from Epson and Leica preceded it, these were not considered true mirrorless cameras as they lacked electronic viewfinders.

Panasonic now offers an extensive range of Lumix mirrorless cameras, with features and prices catering for every type of user — from beginners to experienced filmmakers.

Entry-level: Lumix DC-G100, starting from R16,750 (Camera Warehouse)

Sony

While Canon sells the most cameras of any manufacturer, Sony makes the most camera sensors, which it also sells to rivals like Fujifilm, Nikon, and Panasonic.

In the mirrorless industry, it holds the achievement of releasing the first full-frame mirrorless camera with the Sony A7 in 2013, believed by some to be a real sign that mirrorless could replace DSLR.

To put this milestone into perspective, Canon and Nikon would only launch their first full-frame mirrorless cameras in 2018.

Adobe explains that a full-frame camera has an image sensor that is the same size as a full frame of 35mm film.

Sony’s current flagship mirrorless camera is the Alpha A1, which features a 50.1MP full-frame sensor, 8K video recording at 30p, and 4K video at 120p in 10-bit.

Entry-level: Sony ZV-E10, starting from R12,995 (Orms Direct)

