USB-C AirPods Pro could ship this year

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the tech giant could start shipping a USB-C version of its second-generation AirPods Pro in the second and third quarters of 2023.

However, this will likely be the only model to get a USB-C port, as Kuo notes that the company “currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3”.

“I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23–3Q23,” Kuo said in response to a tweet referencing new AirPods and a new case.

“By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.”

Twitter user @aaronp613 noticed references to new AirPods and a new AirPods case — model numbers A3048 and A29680 — in iOS 16.4.

In June 2022, European Union announced that all smartphones and tablets in the region would have to use a standard charging port, in this case, USB-C.

This means that all companies — including Apple, which has famously avoided USB-C for its smartphones and accessories — must make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras for the EU that use a USB-C port to charge.

Analysts predict that at least five Apple products, including one version of the iPhone 15, an entry-level iPad, an AirPods charging case, a MagSafe battery pack, and Magic accessories, will shift to USB-C by the second half of 2024.

Once Apple implements this change, the entire iPad lineup will feature USB-C charging ports.

Kuo had previously predicted that the AirPods charging case would ship with USB-C, and @aaronp613’s discovery could be the first official indication from Apple that this is true.

