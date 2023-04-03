Best headsets for businesses

Offices can be noisy environments, making communicating with customers or colleagues during calls challenging.

However, a wide range of wireless and wired headsets from prominent brands is available to businesses in South Africa.

MyBroadband found five of the best headsets available in South Africa. They include the Jabra Biz 2400 II, Poly Blackwire 8225, and Yealink BH72.

All the headsets listed are designed to last while providing comfort for the wearer, even when they are in calls or meetings for extended periods.

Some of the best headsets available to businesses in South Africa are listed below.

Jabra Biz 2400 II

Jabra says the Biz 2400 II headset is built to last, meaning fewer headset replacements and less downtime for employees.

The wired headset features HD Voice technology, ambient noise-reducing speakers, and “Air Shock” noise-cancelling mic filters to block sharp breathing sounds and popping noises.

“Our headsets and speakerphones work out of the box with over 10,000 traditional deskphones,” says Jabra.

“They are future-proof and compatible with all softphone web-clients and contact centre platforms including Cisco, Avaya, Genesys Cloud and Microsoft Teams.”

Jabra’s Biz 2400 II headsets are configurable to various business needs, with a choice of single or dual speakers, varying levels of active noise cancellation, and Microsoft Teams optimisation.

Logitech H820E

Logitech’s H820e wireless headset offers the wearer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and will remain connected up to 100 meters from their desk.

“During long conference calls, getting up out of your chair can make all the difference,” says Logitech.

“Wearing the Logitech H820e Wireless Headset frees you to take notes on a whiteboard, step into a quiet office, or stand up and stretch.”

The headset is designed to be worn for extended periods, with a padded leatherette headband and replaceable leatherette ear pads.

A red LED on the end of the microphone arm illuminates when the wearer is busy in a meeting or on a call.

Sennheiser Century Series

Sennheiser’s Century Series headsets feature the company’s Voice Clarity technology and ultra noise-cancelling microphone for high-quality speech output.

“The wide range of 18 variants offers connectivity to various devices such as desk phones, telecoil, PC, tablet and smartphone — for both fixed, flexible, and mobile solutions,” says Sennheiser.

“Designed for seamless interaction and full call control with all major Unified Communications platforms and phone solutions.”

The headsets have brushed aluminium and stainless steel components and feature leatherette ear pads for when the wearer has to use them for extended periods.

Yealink BH72

Yealink says its BH72 wireless business headset offers high-definition audio quality, retractable hidden microphone arm technology and Yealink Acoustic Shield Technology.

The Bluetooth headset supports wireless charging with an optional multi-functional wireless charging stand.

The BH72 headset has a retractable hidden microphone arm with a magnetic slide, allowing wearers to extend it for better audio quality or retract it when it isn’t needed.

Yealink’s Acoustic Shield Technology uses two built-in microphones to block background noise without sacrificing sound quality.

The BH72 features built-in busy indicators on both sides of the headset that glow red when the wearer is on a call or meeting.

Poly Blackwire 8225

Poly’s wired Blackwire 8225 headset uses four microphones to offer the wearer adjustable active noise cancellation to suit their work location.

The microphone arm features acoustic fence technology to block background noise and two microphones, one of which is omnidirectional to ensure the user’s voice is the only thing heard.

The headset is available with a choice of a USB-A or USB-C connector and features inline call and ANC control buttons on the cable.

Its on-call indicator lets colleagues know when the wearer is busy with a call, and Poly says the headset was designed with comfort in mind, with a padded headband and soft leatherette ear cushions.

