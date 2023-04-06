Cheapest tap-to-pay smartwatches in South Africa

There are several smartwatches available in South Africa for under R5,000 that support tap payments, a MyBroadband comparison reveals.

The primary benefit of smartwatch tap-to-pay is that it lets you leave your wallet and smartphone stored safely at home or in your car while still being able to pay for products and services in shops.

In addition to the added convenience, contactless payments from a smartphone or smartwatch are billed as a safer option than chip or magnetic strip payments.

That is because it is very difficult for malicious actors to recreate the one-time codes generated for each contactless transaction.

Smartwatches also come with built-in security features that automatically lock them when detecting that they have been removed from a user’s wrist.

That means the risk of a criminal using your stolen smartwatch to go on a buying spree is low to virtually non-existent.

In fact, while criminals would first have to enter a PIN or bypass biometrics through a linked smartphone to use the watch, many banks allow contactless card payments up to set amounts without entering a PIN.

To make tap payments with a smartwatch, it needs to support near-field communication (NFC).

NFC consists of a set of communication protocols that allow devices to transmit data over a short distance of 4cm or less.

This capability was previously only available on higher-end smartwatches and smartphones but has become more common on budget and mid-range devices.

Five smart device-based tap payment platforms are generally available in South Africa — Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay/Google Wallet, and Samsung Pay/Samsung Wallet.

Huawei Pay is not included in this category because it only supports scan-to-pay in South Africa, using the smartphone’s camera to read a QR code.

In most cases, the payment platform you will use depends on the brand of smartwatch you buy.

For example, Apple Pay is supported on Apple Watch Series smartwatches, while Samsung Pay works on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

Google Pay is the only platform that works across multiple brands of devices — with support for more recent Fitbit, Fossil, Samsung, and other third-party watches.

To use the payment platforms, you will have to link a debit or credit card from a bank that supports them.

Major South African banks, including Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank, have onboarded all five of the platforms available locally.

Capitec was a bit of a late arrival to smart device tap-to-pay, but it now also offers support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Prices starting from R2,399

We compiled a selection of 12 of the most affordable smartwatches you can buy in South Africa with tap-to-pay capability.

The cheapest option was the Fitbit Charge 4, priced at R2,399.

To use its tap-to-pay functionality, wearers must bank with Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, or Standard Bank.

We also found options from Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, Garmin, and Samsung, which are listed below, together with their digital payment platforms and bank support.

It should be noted that there is another platform — SwatchPay — available on several Swatch watches starting from as little as R1,900.

However, these feature passive NFC chips and are not smartwatches. They are also currently only supported by one bank — FNB.

For these reasons, we have not included them on this particular list.

Fitbit Charge 4 — R2,399

Payment platform: Fitbit Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — R2,799 (40mm) | R4,299 (44m)

Payment platform: Samsung Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — R2,999 (40mm) | R4,049 (44mm)

Payment platform: Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Fitbit Versa 2 — R3,399

Payment platform: Fitbit Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Fitbit Versa 3 — R3,795

Payment platform: Fitbit Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Garmin Vivoactive 4 — R3,999 (45mm)

Payment platform: Garmin Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Garmin Vivoactive 4S — R3,999 (40mm and 45mm)

Payment platform: Garmin Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 — R4,375 (40mm)

Payment platforms: Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Apple Watch SE — R4,499 (44mm)

Payment platforms: Apple Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Garmin Venu SQ Music Edition — R4,499

Payment platforms: Garmin Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Fossil Gen 6 — R4,799

Payment platforms: Google Pay

Supported banks: Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank

Fitbit Versa 4 — R4,999