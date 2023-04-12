Cheapest 4K TVs in South Africa — 15 models for less than R6,500

The average price of affordable 4K UHD TVs in South Africa has dropped substantially in the past year, while the range of brand options has also expanded.

Many video streaming services — including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+ — offer up to 4K video streaming.

With a resolution of 3840×2160, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) offers around four times the pixels of a Full HD picture.

In simple terms, that means you are getting a much sharper image with greater detail, particularly when you don’t have massive living room.

When LG launched its first 4K TV in 2012, it had a huge 84-inch panel and cost $20,000 (R164,230)

In the years that followed, economies of scale quickly led to 4K TVs becoming more affordable and mainstream.

You can still find a massive screen with the best backlighting tech — like QD-OLED or MiniLED — selling for over R100,000 in South Africa.

However, the options below R20,000 are much more plentiful.

Massive price drop in affordable segment

MyBroadband last compiled a list of the most affordable 4K TVs in South Africa just over a year ago.

In that instance, Sansui offered the three cheapest models, starting at R4,499 for a 49-inch unit.

The remaining 13 TVs cost between R5,999 and R9,999. Across all 14 sets, the average price worked out to R7,642.

This time around, we discovered over 15 models selling for R6,499 or less, with the cheapest being a 43-inch unit with a price tag of R3,999.

The average price across the 15 TVs we identified worked out to R5,092. That is a substantial reduction of roughly 33% in 16 months.

There was also a big difference in brand representation. While Hisense and TCL stuck around from the previous list, LG, Samsung, and Skyworth were ousted.

Instead, smaller brands like JVC, Sinotec, and Toshiba and more obscure names (for South Africa) like Condere, Ecco, Maxdorf, and Orion dominate the list.

In terms of sizes, the biggest sets among the most affordable topped out at 55 inches.

It is important to note that the Hisense and TCL models tend to offer better features than their lesser-known rivals — like Dolby Vision.

Below are the 15 most affordable 4K UHD TVs you can buy online in South Africa now.

Orion 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — R3,999

Hisense 43-inch 43A6H 4K UHD Smart TV — R4,999

TCL 43-inch P635 4K UHD Google TV — R4,999

JVC 43-inch LT-43N7125 Android TV — R4,999

Toshiba 43-inch C350KN 4K UHD — R4,999

Ecco 50-inch LH50S 4K UHD Smart TV — R5,000

Condere 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — R5,499

Maxdorf 50-inch MD-50DUD 4K UHD Smart TV — R5,499

Sinotec 50-inch STL-50U20AT Android TV — R5,699

TCL 50-inch 50P615 4K UHD Android TV — R5,699

Ecco 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV — R5,992

TCL 50-inch P725 4K UHD Google TV — R5,999

Hisense 50-inch 50A6H 4K Smart TV — R5,999

Ecco 50-inch LH50PS 4K UHD Smart TV — R6,199

TCL 55-inch P615 4K UHD Smart TV — R6,499

