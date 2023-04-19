All the gifts DStv, Telkom, MTN, and Vodacom gave parliamentary ministers

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics has released the Register of Members’ Interests for 2022.

It includes Members of Parliaments’ disclosures of gifts, directorships, and shareholdings. In the most recent report, MPs disclosed gifts from MultiChoice, Telkom, MTN, Vodacom, and Cell C.

“The release of the register entrenches Parliament’s commitment to building public trust and confidence in public representatives, thereby protecting and promoting Parliament’s integrity,” the committee said in a statement accompanying the report.

“The committee is steadfast in its belief that ethical and honest behaviour should be an integral pillar of an accountable Parliament.”

The committee announced that this was the inaugural year of its online disclosure system.

“Under the strategic and operational leadership of the Acting Registrar, Adv Anthea Gordon, the joint committee implemented an e-disclosure system for the first time in 2022,” it stated.

“[This] streamlined the disclosure process and substantially reduced the time it took to prepare and release the 2022 register, when compared to previous years.”

This year saw fewer disclosures of smartphone-related gifts.

In 2021, Huawei and MTN gifted two smartphones, a tablet, and a smartwatch between three different MPs.

This year, only Telkom had given former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Watch Active.

One ANC MP, deputy justice minister John Jeffery, declared that Vodacom had given him access to the exclusive Onyx programme.

Vodacom says Onyx members are “a hand-picked group selected to enjoy superior benefits.”

These include annual cellphone upgrades, replacements of lost and stolen devices, and a 24-hour premium service desk.

DA MP Darren Bergman disclosed that Cell C provides him with annual upgrades.

MultiChoice gave three MPs VIP tickets valued at R3,100 to the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

Huawei gave ANC MP and deputy science and technology minister Buti Manamela a “sports watch” of undisclosed value. Justice minister Ronald Lamola received two bottles of whisky and a bottle of wine.

This year, Lamola said the value of his gifts from Huawei was “unknown”.

Curiously, for 2021 he disclosed a very similar gift — two bottles of 15-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whisky and a bottle of Kanonkop wine. Then he said they were worth R3,150 (R2,800 for the whisky and R350 for the wine).

The table below summarises the tech and tech-related gifts MPs declared for 2022.