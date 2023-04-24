Apple’s mixed-reality headset could feature an external power supply and magnetic cable

Apple’s long-awaited mixed-reality headset could feature a MagSafe-style external battery pack that connects to the device via a magnetic cable, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

The headset is rumoured to be called the “Reality Pro” or “Reality One”. It features two USB-C ports — one for data transfers and the other a dedicated “proprietary charging connector”.

“The charging cable that goes into the headset has a round tip that inserts magnetically,” Gurman wrote in his PowerOn newsletter.

“To prevent the connector from falling out during use, you rotate it clockwise to lock it in.”

He described the battery pack as resembling Apple’s MagSafe battery pack and said it should be able to power the headset for up to two hours on a single charge.

Apple apparently decided not to house the battery pack internally to reduce weight and improve the headset’s comfort.

The MagSafe-style battery pack is reportedly approximately the same size as an iPhone, just thicker.

Gurman added that the short battery life is likely due to the inclusion of an Apple M2 chip and dual 4K-resolution displays.

“I’d imagine Apple will offer the ability to buy extra packs.”

Recent reports suggest Apple could launch the headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2023.

It was reportedly initially expected to debut in April, but Apple reportedly needed more time to finalise the product.