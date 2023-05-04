Samsung launches R3-million MicroLED TVs in South Africa

Samsung has launched its range of MicroLED TVs with sizes ranging from 76 to 126 inches aimed at its “super-premium” customers in South Africa.

TV prices start at R1.4 million and go up to R3 million. The company says its new TVs provide lifelike images, immersive sound, and hyper-personalised experiences.

“Samsung understands that TV entertainment is more exciting when it’s involving and more cinematic, and the MicroLED TV heeds that call in exceptional fashion,” said Samsung vice president of consumer electronics Michael van Lier.

“With its innovative take on what’s possible, it stretches viewing possibilities to grander levels.”

Samsung’s MicroLED TVs feature a slim, borderless design created from “sapphire materials”.

The TVs use sapphire to help radiate the light behind their displays, with the LEDs being individually mounted onto the display modules.

The technology uses over 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs, each producing light and colour.

Samsung says its MicroLED technology provides impressive depth, vibrant colours, and higher clarity and contrast levels.

The range of TVs also supports 20-bit greyscale depth, which offers more than one million steps of brightness and colour levels.

“It also expresses 100% of DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut, resulting in stunning, lifelike colours,” said Samsung.

The tech giant’s MicroLED TVs feature several usability and customisation features, including Art Mode, Multi View, and Dolby Atmos.

Art Mode lets users turn a room into an art gallery by selecting and displaying their favourite artwork and digital photography on the TV. In contrast, Multi View allows users to view content from four different sources simultaneously.

Samsung says the Multi View feature lets users access content from any or all of the TV’s four HDMI ports, and it can be viewed in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second.

In November last year, Van Lier said they were proud of the TV’s price point.

“I am proud to say that they will be the most expensive TVs,” he said.

“It’s for the super-premium customer that wants a completely accurate experience in, for instance, their home cinema.”

Samsung launched its MicroLED TV range in partnership with Cinema Architects, which installed a 110-inch unit at its experience centre in Sandton.

Cinema Architects marketing director Mauricio Tavares said the MicroLED TV provides “exceptional quality” and a Soundsystem that is “probably the best” he’s heard on a TV.

Samsung did not say how customers could order one of its new MicroLED TVs. They aren’t yet available on Samsung’s website or listed at major online retailers.

