Cheapest big-screen TVs in South Africa

With higher-resolution TVs increasing in popularity and manufacturers creating a lower entry-point for 4K sets in recent years, the pricing of big-screen 4K TVs has fallen considerably.

The large TVs provide an immersive experience when viewing 4K content, which is available through streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Compared to Full HD pictures, 4K-resolution Ultra High Definition (UHD) TVs feature a 3,840×x 2,160-pixel resolution — around four times the amount of pixels used to produce a Full HD picture.

These days South Africans can get a 65-inch or bigger 4K-resolution TV for as little as R7,449.

To put this into perspective, LG launched its first 4K TV in 2012. The TV featured an 84-inch panel and carried a price tag of $20,000 (around R166,000 at the time).

While several big-screen 4K TVs with price tags surpassing R100,000 available in South Africa, these generally feature the latest backlighting technology, such as QD-OLED or Mini LED.

However, the number of options available in the sub-R20,000 and even sub-R10,000 segments has only increased over the years.

MyBroadband found some of the most affordable 4K big-screen TVs available to South African customers. For a TV to be considered “big-screen”, we only compared options over 65 inches.

We initially intended to list big-screen full HD TVs as well. However, Full HD models with screen sizes larger than 65 inches are scarce and pricey relative to some of the 4K units we considered.

The cheapest TV we found was Tomu’s 65-inch 4K LED smart TV, which is available for R7,449. The next-most affordable TV carries the Orion brand name and costs R7,999.

Bani offers the only “frameless” 65-inch 4K TV listed in the article. It carries a price tag of R8,499.

We found ten big-screen 4K-resolution TVs available in South Africa — including units from prominent brands like Hisense, Skyworth, JVC, and Sinotec — for less than R10,000.

However, it should be noted that all of the TVs listed in that price bracket are 65-inch units.

Regarding even larger displays, South African residents can grab Hisense’s 70-inch Smart UHD TV for R10,499 and Skyworth’s 75-inch UHD Android TV for R13,999.

Only one 65-inch unit listed costs more than R10,000 — Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart TV. However, it should be noted that it includes a bundled Samsung soundbar for R10,999.

The most affordable big-screen UHD TVs available in South Africa are listed below.

Tomu 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV — R7,449

Orion 65-inch UHD Smart LED TV — R7,999

Bani 65-inch UHD Frameless Google Smart TV — R8,599

Ecco 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV — R8,599

Sinotec 65-inch Android UHD LED TV — R8,999

JVC 65-inch Smart UHD LED TV — R8,999

Hisense 65-inch A6H 4K Smart TV — R9,499

Skyworth 65-inch Android UHD TV — R9,499

Toshiba 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV — R9,499

Skyworth 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV — R9,999

Hisense 70-inch Smart UHD TV — R10,499

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV with Sound Bar — R10,999

Skyworth 75-inch UHD Android TV — R13,999