Best fitness bands to use with Discovery Health

Discovery Health customers require a supported fitness tracker or smartwatch to maximise the Vitality rewards points they accumulate, and there are several options available in South Africa from prominent brands.

MyBroadband ranked Discovery Health-supported smartwatches and fitness trackers to find the best options for South African consumers.

Discovery Health uses fitness data from linked devices to reward its customers with Vitality points for keeping fit. It rates compatibility on whether wearables track steps, heart rate, speed, or a combination of the three.

All the devices listed feature all three fitness tracking features leveraged by Discovery Health.

The two best-rated smartwatches compared — based on Amazon review ratings — are the Apple Watch SE and the Huawei Watch GT 3 SE, both of which received a rating of 4.7 out of five.

However, the Huawei smartwatch’s rating is only based on 35 reviews, while the Apple Watch SE has accumulated almost 4,400.

Interestingly, the two top-rated smartwatches are more budget-conscious variants that don’t offer the same performance or features as the companies’ top-tier devices.

Competition in the smartwatch market, at least from a customer satisfaction perspective, appears to be tight, with all of the watches and fitness trackers we compared receiving a rating of between 3.9 and 4.7 out of five.

Smartwatch review ratings Smartwatch Price Review rating Reviews Apple Watch SE R6,299 4.70 4,393 Huawei Watch GT 3 SE R4,499 4.70 35 Apple Watch Ultra R19,999 4.60 243 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro R11,999 4.60 735 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 R5,495 4.60 25,263 Garmin Epix Gen 2 R18,299 4.60 233 Garmin Venu 2S R8,099 4.50 317 Fitbit Charge 5 R3,799 4.30 41,728 Suunto 9 Peak Pro R11,999 4.30 283 Polar Grit X Pro R10,999 4.20 184 Fitbit Sense 2 R7,749 4.20 2,113 Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro R7,999 4.20 43 Suunto 5 Peak R3,990 4.00 421 Polar Unite R3,299 3.90 1,772

The Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch4, and the Garmin Epix Gen 2 follow the top two smartwatches, each receiving a rating of 4.6 out of five.

These smartwatches are significantly more expensive at R19,999, R11,999, and R18,299, respectively.

Samsung’s previous generation smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch4 — is also highly rated, with a score of 4.6 out of five. Being an older device, it is much more affordable than the current generation at R5,495.

The most reviewed smartwatch on the list is Fitbit’s Charge 5, which accumulated a score of 4.3 out of five across 41,728 reviews.

Fitbit is a well-established player in the fitness wearables market, and its higher-specced Sense 2 costs R7,749 and received a score of 4.2 out of five across 2,113 reviews.

Polar’s Unite smartwatch takes the spot for the worst-rated smartwatch of the devices compared. The smartwatch costs R3,299 and is rated 3.9 out of five.

Seven of the best smartwatch brands to use on Discovery Health are listed below. We provided images for two of each brand’s smartwatches — their top-of-the-range model and a cheaper variant.

Apple Watch Ultra / Apple Watch SE — from R19,999 / R6,299

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro / Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — from R11,999 / R5,495

Garmin Epix Gen 2 / Garmin Venu 2S — from R18,299 / R8,099

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro / Huawei Watch GT 3 SE — from R7,999 /R4,499

Fitbit Sense 2 / Fitbit Charge 5 — from R7,749 / R3,799

Suunto 9 Peak Pro / Suunto 5 Peak — from R9,999 / R4,799

Polar Grit X Pro / Polar Unite — from R10,999 / R3,299