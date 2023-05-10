New Huawei laptops, smartwatch, and earbuds headed for South Africa

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced a long line-up of new products launching in the Middle East and Africa.

MyBroadband was invited to the announcement at the Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

That gave us the opportunity for a first-hand look at the new laptops, smartwatch, and earbuds that will be making their way to our shores in the coming weeks.

Below is a summary and photos of the new gadgets coming to South Africa.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei’s top-end laptop has been updated with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor and can now be configured with up to 2TB of NVME SSD storage instead of 1TB.

In other areas, the new laptop has remained the same, although that might not be a bad thing.

The MateBook X Pro 2023 retains the lightweight metallic body made from a magnesium alloy, which helps keep its weight down to 1.26kg.

The touch display measures 14.2 inches and has a “3.1K” resolution of 3,120×2,080. It supports the P3 colour gamut and has a peak brightness of 500 nites.

For connecting peripherals, the MateBook X Pro features two Thunderbolt 4 ports on its left side and two USB-C ports on its right. On the latter, users will also find a 3.5mm audio jack.

Other key specifications are its support for either 16GB or 32GB RAM, a 60Wh battery, and 88W charging speed.

In terms of software, Huawei has equipped the MateBook X Pro with smart conference features for the camera and sound, enabling “immersive and natural” communication during online meetings.

The laptop is available in one of three colours — white, blue, or grey.

Huawei Watch Ultimate

Huawei’s new luxury wearable is geared towards those who prefer a bit of style with the smarts on their wrist.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate’s body is made of Zirconium-based liquid metal, among the hardest of the light alloys.

The glass cover is made of high-strength sapphire glass for durability and wear-resistance.

One of its most impressive features is water resistance and up to a depth of 100 metres.

Unlike most flagship smartwatches, which only offer a few days of battery life, the Watch Ultimate can go one or two weeks between charges.

That would be in a scenario where a user turns on 24-hour heart rate monitoring and all-night sleep tracking, and tracks their exercise on the watch for 90 minutes per day.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and comes in silver “steel” and black colours.

Huawei FreeBuds 5

Huawei said its new premium earbuds were crafted to “dazzle” users’ senses.

They boast an unusual futuristic waterdrop-shaped design with continuous curves for optimal fit.

In terms of performance, Huawei said the Ultra Magnetic Dynamic Driver can provide punchy bass and triple-adaptive equalisation, for “powerful and consistent” acoustic performance.

With support for Huawei SuperCharge, the earbuds can gain two hours of playback time on a 5-minute charge. A full charge will take roughly 20 minutes.

For distraction-free use, owners can enable an advanced open-fit active noise cancellation.

Calls also get smart AI noise cancellation through machine learning integration on three microphones on each earbud.

Furthermore, the FreeBuds 5 can be connected to up to two devices at the same time — as long as they are running Android, iOS, or Windows.

