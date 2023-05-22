HP firmware update bricks printers

An HP firmware update has bricked numerous OfficeJet printers worldwide since its release in April 2023, BleepingComputer reports.

The publication was the first to notice multiple online threads about the problem posted by impacted users in Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, the US, and the UK.

After installing the update, their printers only show a blue screen on their touch displays with the error code “83C0000B”.

The models rendered useless by the bug are from the HP OfficeJet Pro 902x series.

Customers with the 9022e, 9025e, 9020e All-in-One, and 9025e All-in-One models are confirmed to have experienced the bug.

By the time of publication, HP had been unable to fix the issue and roll out a patch to affected printers.

The company told BleepingComputer it was aware of the issue and said it affected a “limited number” of users.

It said it was working on fixing the error and recommended that impacted users contact its customer support team on the HP support website.

Since HP firmware updates are automatically installed on printers connected to the Internet, users have been advised to take their printers offline.

The latest fiasco comes after HP rolled out a firmware update in December 2022 that intentionally blocked non-HP cartridges in several printer models — including the OfficeJet 6978, OfficeJet 6968, OfficeJet 7740, and OfficeJet Po 6970.