Garmin unveils new premium smartwatches — with up to 139 days battery life

Garmin has unveiled two new high-end smartwatches — the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro — aimed at fitness enthusiasts and serious explorers.

The Epix Pro features a bright, high-resolution AMOLED display and a separate built-in flashlight with variable intensities and strobe mode.

Despite the colour display and high pixel count, the Epix Pro has a claimed 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

For those expecting to exercise or explore in dark environments, a Red Shift Mode is also available for adapting the screen to areas with little light exposure.

Another noteworthy feature is the upgraded heart rate sensor with sport-specific algorithms for more accurate tracking across a wider variety of activity types.

The Epix Pro also boasts endurance and hill score systems, additional activity types, including whitewater rafting, motocross, and overlanding, and an upgraded map system.

Interested buyers will have to pay a pretty penny for all those features, on par with prices of the latest flagship smartphones.

The Epix Pro is offered in two editions — standard and Sapphire — with 42mm, 47mm, or 51mm cases.

The standard model’s 42mm and 47mm versions start at $899.99 (R17,778) in the US and come with a silver and white band or slate grey and black band, respectively.

The 51mm variant is only available in slate grey with a black band and will set you back $999.99 (R19,753).

The Sapphire model comes in two colour options for each size, with the 42mm and 47mm costing $999.99 (R19,753) and the 51mm going for $1,099.99 (R21,729).

The Fenix 7 Pro comes with Garmin’s more widely-adopted memory-in-pixel (MIP) display, which prioritizes battery life over high pixel count and colour range.

As a result, this model can go 37 days between charges in smartwatch mode, or 139 days in expedition mode, assuming the user gives it about three hours of sunlight per day.

It boasts an impressive combination of tools for the ultimate outdoor adventurer, including solar charging, a high-power LED flashlight, and red safety light.

On the software side, it boasts many of the same improvements as the Epix Pro, including map upgrades that support weather overlays, points of interest, and better topographic charts.

In the US, the Fenix 7 Pro starts at $799.99 (R15,803, excl. VAT) for the standard model.

The smartwatch’s cases are offered in the same three sizes as the Epic Pro, while a more premium Sapphire variant is also available.

South African availability and pricing for the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro remain to be confirmed.

At the time of publication, neither were listed on the Garmin South Africa website.

