Meta unveils new affordable Quest headset — slashes price of older model

Meta Platforms Inc. announced the latest version of its Quest mixed-reality headset, a lower-cost alternative to the long-awaited device that Apple Inc. is expected to unveil in a few days.

The new Meta Quest 3 will cost $500 (R9,780) and ship in the fall, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, said it will continue to sell the Quest 2 model at a lower price — $300 (R5,880) — to help “even more people access the magic of VR.”

Meta is girding for a fight with Apple in the still-nascent world of mixed-reality headsets, which meld augmented and virtual reality.

Apple plans to introduce its first entry to the market on Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Bloomberg has reported.

That device is expected to be more powerful than the Meta product but also far more expensive, with an anticipated price of roughly $3,000.

Meta currently dominates the market for VR headsets, which it sees as key to its vision of the metaverse — interlocking online worlds where people live, work and play.

But it’s struggled to build mainstream acceptance of the devices. It cut prices of its Quest Pro model earlier this year after demand was lower than expected.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman got the first hands-on look at the Quest 3 and reviewed the product over the weekend.