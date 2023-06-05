Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple unveiled the latest addition to its MacBook lineup — the 15-inch MacBook Air — at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, 5 June 2023.

The Cupertino-based tech giant says the new MacBook Air is the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop and, with its M2 chip, is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

“The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop,” it said.

“It is also nearly 40% thinner and half a pound lighter than a comparable PC laptop.”

The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 5mm bezels, which reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports one billion colours.

“It is also twice the resolution and 25% brighter than a comparable PC laptop,” Apple added.

For video calls, the 15-inch MacBook Air has a 1080p camera and a three-mic array embedded in the bezel at the top of the display.

Apple says the laptop features a six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers, which delivers “twice the bass depth for fuller sound”.

The M2 chip in the new MacBook Air features an eight-core CPU, ten-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.

“With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air has incredible performance. It’s up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air,” it said.

“It also delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours — 50% more than on the PC — even with a better display and better performance.”

For reference, the best-selling Intel-based MacBook Air was a previous-generation 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based MacBook Air with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

Apple said its new laptop is twice as fast as the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor and delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth with support for up to 24GB of RAM.

It is configurable with up to 2TB of storage and features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports that support up to a 6K external display, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing and availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air is available for pre-order in the US today, with shipping commencing next week.

It is available in three colours — midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey — and prices start at $1,299 (R25,000 excl. VAT and duties).

Apple also revealed that it had dropped the price of its 13-inch M2-powered MacBook Air to $1,099 (R21,100 excl. VAT and duties).

Specifications and images of the new 15-inch MacBook Air are provided below.

15-inch MacBook Air



