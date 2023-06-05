Apple Vision Pro headset to launch for over R77,000

Apple has unveiled its much-hyped mixed-reality headset — the Vision Pro.

During the WWDC 2023 keynote on Monday, 5 May 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the device, which has spent years in development, was a “revolutionary” device representing Apple’s entry into “spatial computing”.

Regarding functionality, the Vision Pro seems to be a supercharged version of existing mixed reality technology, featuring augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) modes.

Apple called it the world’s most advanced personal electronics device, with over 5,000 patents filed during its development.

The Vision Pro runs on Apple’s custom-built operating system called VisionOS.

The headset supports first-party apps like Safari, iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple TV, Keynote, and numerous third-party apps.

It also boasts integration and syncing with other Apple software — like iOS and MacOS — and the devices they run on.

For example, Mac users can control their computers from within the Vision Pro.

The company showed that users can navigate the interface with their eyes, hand gestures, and voice.

For video conferencing, Apple developed a system that can create a computer-generated likeness of the user without their headset.

One of its standout features is EyeSight, which lets other people see Vision Pro users’ eyes while navigating through the interface.

Visual queues on the device’s visor will tell other parties whether the user’s view is wholly or partially obstructed, so they know if they can see them.

Apple also emphasized the Vision Pro’s support for spatial video and photos, which it said makes viewing this media immersive and 3D-like.

Although users can consume content, they can also take pictures or record videos with a dedicated button above one of the lenses.

This activates Apple’s first-ever 3D camera, which can capture spatial videos and photos to let users relive memories from a first-person view.

A version of Apple’s signature Digital Crown can be found on top of the other lens, allowing users to control how “present or immersed” they are in the viewed content.

Apple calls its virtual reality mode “Environments”, which is when the headset completely blocks out the outside world. The Digital Crown essentially controls a slider between “virtual reality” and “augmented reality”.

The Apple Vision Pro comes with an elaborate assortment of hardware — including 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, all of which make content appear as if it is right in front of the user’s eyes.

The visors feature MicroLED panels that pack a combined 23 million pixels, higher than 4K resolution per eye.

This is layered over a custom 3D lens that creates an immersive effect.

Apple also collaborated with Zeiss to develop customizable insertable lenses to help compensate for a range of eye disabilities.

Advanced sound is provided with dual-driver audio pods capable of audio ray-tracing to adapt to the user’s surroundings.

The headset will support all-day use when plugged in and up to two hours on a full charge of its battery pack.

The Vision Pro is powered by a customized M2 chip running parallel with a new R1 processor.

The latter is optimized to stream images to the headset’s displays within 12 milliseconds, which Apple says is eight times faster than the blink of an eye.

The Apple Vision Pro will sell for $3,499 (R67,400) in the US when it launches in early 2024.

US prices are given excluding sales taxes. Adding South Africa’s 15% VAT brings the price to R77,508

Apple justified the price by saying it was effectively a premium large-screen TV, high-end camera, powerful computer, and world-class sound system packed into one package.

Below are more images of the Apple Vision Pro and its operating system and software, as seen from the user’s perspective.

Apple Vision Pro design

Apple Vision Pro software